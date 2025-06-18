The Anaheim Ducks are ready to take the next step after hiring Joel Quenneville to become their next head coach. Now, the focus is on contending for a playoff spot after several years of rebuilding. With that new focus comes a fresh air of opportunity, and the NHL offseason will provide it, as the Ducks trade rumors are buzzing with all the potential they might achieve.

Anaheim already struck before the 2025 Stanley Cup Final even ended, acquiring Chris Kreider in a trade with the New York Rangers. Yet, there is a feeling that they might do more. There is a possibility that Anaheim may still pursue Mitchell Marner. However, another trade for a key piece is not off the table.

This NHL offseason is about to be incredibly interesting, especially with the high-quality free agents available. But the trade prospects are also intriguing. Three players would be a realistic trade acquisition for the Ducks, and could change the fortunes of the franchise for a long time.

Marco Rossi would be a great fit for Ducks

Marco Rossi had a great season, scoring 24 goals and 36 assists for the Minnesota Wild. Currently, he is a restricted free agent, so the Ducks could technically sign Rossi if they were to give him a better offer than the Wild.

But in the scenario that the Wild look to ship him out to try and get some value for him, the Ducks would be a great trade partner. There is so much upside for a player like Rossi. While there is a chance the Wild will not trade Rossi, it would also be beneficial if they wish to get something back instead of losing him for nothing.

A potential trade scenario for Rossi would see the Ducks sending a first-round draft pick and Trevor Zegras to the Wild in exchange for Rossi and a third-round draft pick. The trade would give Zegras a fresh start with a new team and provide Rossi with the contract he wants on a team with ample cap space. Rossi could easily slide in as the second-line center and play with Chris Kreider and Brett Leason. Or, he might be on a line with Frank Vatrano and Troy Terry. The possibilities are limitless.

Jason Robertson trade rumors to Ducks get hot

The Ducks trade rumors caught fire a few weeks ago, as the Dallas Stars are reportedly shopping Jason Robertson. A few months ago, that would have been unheard of. Now, it seems like a possibility, and the Ducks are a great fit.

Robertson is from Arcadia, California, and would fit in well in Anaheim. Plus, he is a high-upside scorer who could get between 70 and 90 points for the Ducks. Of course, a trade for Robertson would have to involve a lot. For the Ducks to have a chance to acquire him, they would need to send at least two first-round draft picks. Additionally, they would need to throw in Zegras and another prospect.

If the Ducks were to land Robertson, he could easily play on the first line with Cutter Gauthier and Leo Carlsson. Or, he could slide into the same line as Mason McTavish and Troy Terry. Robertson would also represent an experienced scorer who is still in the prime of his career and has tasted playoff action.

The Ducks could trade for Martin Necas

This is the most unlikely trade acquisition. However, there were reports that Martin Necas was not happy during his time in Colorado. Remember, the Avalanche struggled to extend Mikko Rantanen. Could the same situation arise with Necas?

If the Ducks were to trade for Necas, it would be a dream scenario. Necas had 27 goals and 56 assists split between the Avalanche and the Carolina Hurricanes last season. Amazingly, his ability to score got even better when he joined the Avalanche, and that is something the Ducks lacked last season. Necas would also represent a player who is barely entering his prime and has already experienced playoff action. Furthermore, he is capable of putting up 80 points a season. The Ducks have not had someone like that since Ryan Getzlaf during the 2016-17 season.

A hypothetical trade to the Avalanche would require a first-round pick. Also, the Ducks would possibly send Zegras and Tristan Lineau in exchange for Necas and a conditional 2026 fifth-round draft pick, which would turn into a fourth if the Ducks make the playoffs. Necas would fit well on the Ducks and could swing on the first line with Gauthier and Carlsson or down to the second line with McTavish and Terry. Either way, he would probably be a cheaper alternative than Marner, and someone who has tasted moderate playoff success.