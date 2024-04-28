The 2024 NFL offseason has belonged to the Chicago Bears. The league's oldest team had the No. 1 and No. 9 draft picks at their disposal, and general manager Ryan Poles made up his mind that he would use those choices to improve the team's long-suffering offense.
The No. 1 pick was used on USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who had been rated as the top signal caller available since the start of the college football season. While Williams had some hiccups while playing for a less-than-stellar Trojans team in the 2023 season, the Bears had no doubts about his talent and ability to lead the team in the 2024 season and the years to come.
Shortly after the Bears selected Williams, they also picked Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze to add to the team's offensive firepower. Odunze has speed, strength, toughness, excellent hands and run-after-the-catch ability. The belief is that he will be joining D.J. Moore and former Los Angeles Charger star Keenan Allen and that will give Chicago something it has not had in the recent pass — a formidable group of wide receivers.
Caleb Williams will start for the Bears from the early days of training camp
In the past, NFL teams looked at rookie quarterbacks who would stand with clip boards and learn the game by watching. Perhaps because of the millions of dollars that many of those rookies get paid, that scenario is no longer in vogue.
Elite rookie quarterbacks have been starting for many years. Not necessarily all of them or from the start of their rookie season, but waiting for 2-3 years before playing is no longer required. There are still some teams that will keep their rookie signal callers on the sidelines — Jordan Love of the Packers didn't become a starter until his third year with the team — but the Bears will not follow that example.
Williams is on top of the depth chart, with second-year quarterback Tyson Bagent backing him up. Head coach Matt Eberflus needs Williams to become a competent NFL quarterback right away and without any hesitation.
The Bears have tried to fill the position in recent years with first-round draft picks Mitch Trubisky and Justin Fields, but neither one was able to turn potential into production. Fields was traded in the offseason to the Pittsburgh Steelers despite his substantial athletic talent. He lacked accuracy and consistency when he was under center for the Bears.
The Bears believe that Williams will learn offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's system quickly and take on the responsibilities of leading the offense without any delay.
Rome Odunze will catch at least 50 passes in his rookie year
Odunze does not face the same kind of pressure that Williams will feel even though he was an elite draft pick. The Bears have a couple of outstanding veteran receivers in Moore and Allen, and they also have a productive tight end in Cole Kmet.
As a result, Odunze won't have to do everything for the Chicago offense. However, the 6-0, 212-pound receiver is a powerful force. He has enough speed to cause problems for opposing defensive backs, but it is his strength and ability to track the ball that will make the difference as he competes in the NFL.
Odunze improved each of the last three seasons for Washington. He was spectacular in the 2023 season with 92 receptions for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns. Odunze should figure prominently in the Bears game plan but he will not have to play a dominating role because of the veteran pass catchers. Look for Odunze to catch 55 passes for 775 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2024.
Williams will have some difficulties, but he will improve as the season progresses
It's one thing to ask a quarterback to start as a rookie, it's quite another to expect him to be a star from the beginning of his career.
C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans certainly met those expectations last year as a rookie and he was the No. 2 draft pick in 2023. However, No. 1 draft pick Bryce Young did not have the same success with the Carolina Panthers.
He struggled badly and while he will have another crack at leading the Carolina offense in 2024, many thought his performance was poor.
Williams is likely to have trouble reading and executing against the tight coverages his receivers are likely to get in the NFL. Top receivers in college football often break free by three yards or more. That is not the case in the NFL and quarterbacks have to fit the ball into much tighter windows.
This could require a significant adjustment. He may throw a few interceptions early, and Williams will have to show the mental fortitude to get past those mistakes.
He will not match C.J. Stroud's 4,108 passing yards along with a 23-5 touchdown to interception ratio, but Williams will throw for at least 3,000 yards with 22-11 TD-interception ratio.