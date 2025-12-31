Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is having a fantastic season. Now, he has a chance to become the first quarterback in the Bears franchise history to be a 4000-yard passer. With the 3,730 yards on the ledger, Williams got excited when talking about the chance to stand alone in the franchise record books, according to Bears beat reporter Courtney Cronin.

“I think for me, it'd be cool just in the sense of, there's never been one here. I think I was brought here for those types of things and those types of moments, the things that haven't been done here, to try and be able to accomplish. Like I've said before, the self goals and all of that always get swept under the rug when you go for the team goals, and that's winning ball games,” Williams told Cronin.

Williams added that he wants to head into the playoffs with some momentum and build energy before their first playoff game. Currently, the team does not have a scheduled opponent. After the Bears fell short against the San Francisco 49ers, the highest they can finish is the second seed. If the Bears win this weekend, they will be facing the Green Bay Packers on Wild Card weekend.

Article Continues Below

Williams and the Bears intend to win their Week 18 showdown with the Detroit Lions. If that means that Williams will be airing it out, he will have a golden opportunity to set a Bears' franchise record. The Bears never having a 4000-yard passer has always been a mystery among football fans. But Williams can become the first this Sunday, and give his team the best chance to gain momentum as a potential showdown with the rival Packers looms.