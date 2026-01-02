While Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams prepares for the Lions in Week, he’s also chasing a 4,000-year season. However, John Elway isn’t totally sold on the Williams comparisons yet, according to a post on YouTube by Club Shay Shay.

Shannon Sharpe asked Elway if he agreed with Howie Long that Williams is this generation’s John Elway.

“You know he’s coming on,” Elway said. “He’s doing better. You know, the one thing he’s moving around, his decision-making is getting better. He’s still young. In watching him, the few games that I’ve watched him, he’s not hitting the ones that he should hit every time. The easy ones. The ones that, you know, the square outs. (And) the hitches. Those type balls that you should get on target every time. That you know, he's still a little bit, but that'll come with maturity.”

Bears QB Caleb Williams looking to keep making strides

Ben Johnson, the Bears' head coach, certainly thinks Williams is progressing nicely, according to chicagobears.com.

“He's certainly settled in,” said Johnson. “The conversations we have now are a little bit more advanced than they were earlier in the season in terms of what we're trying to get done with these ball plays. You've seen the pre-snap penalties start to go down. And when you see things over the last half of the season where you're getting these free plays, you feel his control at the line of scrimmage starting to come out.

“I think he feels very much involved in the process. I think he feels like he has a great grasp on what we're trying to get done. That's showing up now on game day on a consistent basis. And so he is able to play a little faster. He made some big-time throws there [last Sunday night against the 49ers]. He's just playing really confident right now. Hopefully, we can continue on that trend.”

And reaching the goal of 4,000 passing yards in a season would be a lift, Williams said.

“For me, it would be cool just in the sense there's never been one here,” Williams said. “I was brought here for those types of things and those types of moments, the things that haven't been done here, to try and be able to accomplish. But the self-goals and all of that always get swept under when you go for team goals, and that's winning ballgames.”