Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson offered a hopeful update Wednesday on rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III as the team prepares for its regular-season finale.

The Bears (11-5) host the Detroit Lions (8-8) in a Week 18 matchup Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX at Soldier Field. Burden’s status remains a key storyline entering the weekend after he exited Chicago’s previous game with a quad injury.

Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported on X that Johnson expressed optimism about Burden’s availability.

“#Bears coach Ben Johnson says the team is ‘hopeful’ WR Luther Burden can return this week.”

Burden was injured at the conclusion of Chicago’s 42-38 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. He was carted off the field after the final play, though the quad issue did not initially appear to be serious.

Bears continue evaluating Luther Burden III ahead of Lions matchup

Before leaving the game, Burden delivered the most productive performance of his rookie season. The 22-year-old caught eight passes on nine targets for 138 yards and a touchdown, averaging 17.3 yards per reception in Week 17. The outing marked a career high in receiving yards and further solidified his role in Chicago’s passing attack.

Over 14 games this season, Burden has recorded 44 receptions on 56 targets for 617 yards and two touchdowns. He is averaging 14.0 yards per catch while providing consistent production as a downfield option.

Chicago enters the finale with postseason positioning already secured, but Burden’s potential return would offer an additional boost against a Lions team still competing for a winning record. Johnson indicated the team will continue to monitor Burden’s progress throughout the week before making a final determination.