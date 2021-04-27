3 greatest dunks of Miles Bridges’ career, ranked

Miles Bridges is one of the best in-game dunkers in the NBA today. Throughout the stint of his three-year career, he has shown on a nightly basis that he will not hesitate to rise up and put someone on a poster. Especially this season because he has put quite a few opposing players on posters in this year alone. It has been fun to watch for all NBA fans, but maybe not so much for the guys attempting to block his dunks. It is pretty tough to narrow down which dunk would be the greatest of his career, but here are the three that stand out the most.

3.) Nasty throw down over Nikola Vucevic

This poster over Vucevic is one of the more underrated slams of his career, but it is absurd. When Miles Bridges took off, it looked like it was way too far for him to finish over the top of a seven-footer so effortlessly. He literally was gliding through the air before finally punching right over the defender. It appeared that Vucevic did not expect Bridges to get up either and his reaction says it all. He stepped up, thinking that Bridges would not have the space to elevate, but he did not get to the spot quick enough to prevent himself from becoming a part of Miles Bridges’ highlight reel.

2.) Windmill against the 76ers

Being a freak athlete makes dunking a lot easier for sure, but knowing where shot blockers are lurking is just as important. Bridges knew exactly where Matisse Thybulle was and managed to put up a windmill jam. This dunk showed why awareness is a key component when going up for a dunk. If Miles Bridges would’ve put up a regular dunk attempt, Thybulle probably makes a great block, and momentum swings in the 76ers’ favor. Also, the beautiful behind-the-back dime from LaMelo Ball made this dunk even more appealing. Getting the ball to your high flyer is always the right thing to do.

1.) Was that Vince Carter?

Bridges managed to snag the dunk of the year crown with this ridiculous poster over one of the league’s best shot blockers. The extension on that slam did not even seem humanly possible. Miles Bridges is left-handed, but he stretched his right hand back to go up for the slam over Clint Capela. This dunk is by far the best in his career because it shows shades of Vinsainty. It was that ridiculous and should be a unanimous pick for the dunk of the year. Sorry, Anthony Edwards.

A thunderous slam is only two points, but the momentum it can generate is unmatched. Several times this season, he has managed to spark runs for his team with his dunks. It motivates his team to play harder so they can try to recreate something to keep the run going on both sides of the ball. Whether that is a big dunk, a block, or a crossover, they are all vital for a big run. Fortunately for the Hornets, they have one of the best dunkers in the game in Miles Bridges, so getting momentum with highlight-reel plays will never be a problem.