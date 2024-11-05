On the night celebrating Bam Adebayo for winning the gold medal in this past summer's Olympics, the Miami Heat lost heartbreakingly to the Sacramento Kings Monday night, 111-110, in what was Domantas Sabonis, who had a put-back bucket to give them the go-ahead score. Miami's crowd was lively as the team had a resurgence in the fourth quarter, but it was all for naught.

Tyler Herro (six rebounds) and Jimmy Butler (six assists) both led with 27 points, as Bam Adebayo had 16 and Pelle Larsson had 13.

Here are three takeaways from the Heat's loss to the Kings:

Tyler Herro Pelle Larsson highlights an impressive first half for the Heat

It was a productive first half for Miami, as it was highlighted by the performances of Herro and rookie second-round pick Larsson, who finished with 16 and 12, respectively. As Herro has talked about his role with the team before, he was in the forefront to start Monday night's game as he scored their first seven points and had 13 to end the first quarter as the Heat led by only three points.

When the second quarter came around, it was Larsson who stood out from the rest as he's been getting more time besides getting six minutes in the lopsided Heat loss to the Orlando Magic, he played 14 minutes in the win over the Washington Wizards. Monday, the University of Arizona product played almost 13 minutes and scored 12 points as he shot four of five from the field, including three of four from three-point range.

Erik Spoelstra went 11 deep into the bench with the absences of Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kevin Love, and it turned out for the better in the first half as they built up a 13-point lead, 61-48, at halftime. Being celebrated at halftime for winning a gold medal, Adebayo would contribute with 11 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

While Herro started the scoring in the first quarter, the team turned it up a notch in the second, shooting 57.1 percent from the field and six of 11 from beyond the arch. It was a less-than-ideal half for Sacramento, shooting 45 percent from the field, three of 14 from deep, though DeMar DeRozan had 15 points.

Third-quarter struggles continue for the Heat

If there has been a concerning trend so far this season for Miami, it's their performance coming out of halftime in the third quarter. Looking at such games as the loss against the Magic or even the win against the Detroit Pistons, they usually have their worst period in the third.

That unfortunate trend was put on display Monday night as the Heat were outscored 37-17 in the period where they were ineffective on both sides of the floor as De'Aaron Fox had 16 in the quarter. It included a 17-2 run by the Kings that got them back the lead where, besides fixing their play in future games during this time, they needed an effective fourth to pull this game out.

Miami would pick back up their solid play in the fourth quarter, especially from Butler, who scored the first six points of the frame, showing aggressiveness in finding his strength spots. He would finish, as said before,e with 27 points, and while the team would have 32 in the fourth, it was spoiled by the Kings pulling one out of the magician's hat with Sabonis' go-ahead score.

There is no doubt that the Heat will look at their third-quarter performance as being a stain on what was a winnable game.

Heat will be homesick for the next six games

This loss over the Kings was a brutal one in the young season as the Heat embark on a six-game road trip where their next game at Kaseya Center is not until Nov. 18 against the Philadelphia 76ers. There is no doubt that this time will challenge the team mentally and physically as there is very little time in between for rest as travel will be convoluted.

Within this stand, the first three games are against dangerous Western Conference teams like the Kevin Durant-led Phoenix Suns, the Nikola Jokic-led Denver Nuggets, and the Anthony Edwards-led Minnesota Timberwolves. After those three contests, it will be the Heat's first games of the second NBA In-Season Tournament as they are on the road to play the Pistons and Indiana Pacers.

They play Indiana in the same arena a few days later to end the road trip, but they will need to have short-term memory from what was a painstaking Monday night.