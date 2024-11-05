Before the Miami Heat took on the Sacramento Kings Monday, head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about his time with Team USA this past summer in the Paris Olympics and about the performances of stars Bam Adebayo and Nikola Jovic. While Spoelstra and Adebayo were on the gold medal-winning USA team, Jovic achieved a bronze medal for his time with Team Serbia as the head coach spoke about each of their experiences.

The center won his second gold medal with Team USA as he continues to prove how he represents the team as Heat legend Dwyane Wade called him a “cornerstone” to the franchise. Spoelstra echoed the same sentiments Monday before the game where at 27 years old, Adebayo has been building up an impressive resume filled with winning.

“A couple days ago, I was looking through some of the pictures, you know, from the trip,” Spoelstra said. “It was such an intense, gratifying, core memory that was so it was so much fun. I'm really happy for Bam in such a young career, he's just stacking up a lot of winning stuff, you know, two gold medals at his age, two trips to the finals. You know, it just says a lot about him and how he can impact winning, how he can fit into a team that's about winning. Now that's his language, and he was a really important

player with that second unit. He kind of was the glue of that unit. You could kind of use him in a bunch of different ways. I know the stats weren't big, but also, he's the first one to say, I don't care how much, how many points I score, you know, I just want to have an impact in winning. And he did that.”

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on the growth of Bam Adebayo's career

Back with his own NBA team, Adebayo is the captain despite the hardships as the role was once held by his mentor Udonis Haslem, who now has a front office role with the organization after being with them for 20 seasons. Spoelstra doesn't expect his star player to be just like Haslem, but sees him as the “face of the franchise.”

“He's much different, he's gotten more comfortable and has accepted the responsibilities that are needed,” You know, as a leader, as a face of the franchise, as the team captain, he knows he can't just do it but by his actions, he also has to use his voice more, and that'll continue to get better. You have to do things within your personality. You know, he's not going to lean the same way as UD, and that's totally fine. Everybody in the locker room really respects him and responds to him. I love seeing the growth that he's made.”

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on the Olympics experience of Nikola Jovic

As Adebayo made his mark, so did Jovic as he was part of the bronze medal-winning team that gave the 21-year old power forward something to look back on fondly. Being a part of the Heat's starting lineup looking to build chemistry, Spoelstra would talk about how an Olympics experience for Jovic is entirely beneficial.

“And the same goes for Niko [Jovic],” Spoelstra said. “The last two summers, I think at a young age, playing with those kind of expectations, that just helps you, helps fast track, I think, responsibility and accountability to winning and not just being given minutes. He played for a very tough, proven head coach over there, which I thought was really good for him and to see them and how they responded by collectively winning the bronze, I think it'll shine like a cold. That was a special team. And what they did the last two summers is great.”

At any rate, the Heat are 3-2 as both Adebayo and Jovic will be recognized at halftime of the game Monday night against the Kings.