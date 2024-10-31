After the Miami Heat's loss to the New York Knicks, a bright side to the outing was the performance of star Tyler Herro who once again impressed. Despite Herro once talking about his role uncertainty, he's looked way more comfortable in Miami's offense than ever before as he and head coach Erik Spoelstra explain the transition into this season for the 24-year old.

Against the Knicks, Herro scored a team-high 34 points to go along with seven assists and five rebounds as he shot 12 for 20 from the field and making eight from deep out of 13 attempts. Spoelstra would say to ClutchPoints after the game that he has become “more of a complete basketball player” on both sides of the ball.

“At the beginning of last season, he was off to a great start,” Herro said. “And then the year before that, he really had a great offensive year, you know, I think the biggest difference now is he has more physicality defensively, and he's making a lot of great plays offensively, it's not just about scoring. He's been able to do that for last couple years and no one has just been paying attention to that, but he's becoming much more of a complete basketball player.”

Heat's Tyler Herro on him feeling more comfortable in offense

Despite people such as Udonis Haslem contemplating Herro's role with Miami, he has been looking to find some consistency, especially after last season where he missed a significant part of the season, only playing 42 games. Heading into this current year getting stronger, he seems to be at his best shape possible as health was a big focus for him going into the season.

While it is only four games, he leads the team in scoring with 22.3 points per game as Herro continues the backcourt relationship with Terry Rozier. Herro would say to ClutchPoints that he credits the coaching staff and his teammates for putting him in the best spots to succeed whether it be off the ball or on.

“Yeah, I mean, the coaching staff and my teammates have made it easy on me just being able to play off the catch,” Herro said. “Obviously I still have the ball in my hands a little bit where I can create and make plays, but it's been an easy and smooth transition just because of my teammates being able to go to so many guys who can get in the paint so even though I am off the catch, I can still play aggressive basketball.”

However, Miami is still figuring out their starters chemistry as with how loaded the offense is, some players could fall by the wayside. To start the season, it has been Heat star Bam Adebayo who has began the new year slow as many players including Herro stressed that the team has to find him the ball and put him where he's most comfortable.

Heat's Tyler Herro on if the offense is convoluted

On the other hand, Herro would admit that the offense will continue to work through the kinks and easily correctable aspects that Miami feels they have. He would even say after the game to the Knicks that as long as it ends up in a victory, it's fine for him as offensive rating is overrated in his eyes.

“I think it can be difficult when you're trying to get to a certain game that we're trying to play,” Herro said. “But I think at the same time, you know winning basketball is winning basketball if it's getting Jimmy or Bam the ball, and that's what it is. Think a lot of people are getting caught up in the offensive rating number and this that when, long as we win, that's all that matters. If it is 98 to 97 and a half, as long as we win, like, that's it, and we can do it defensively.”

“I said that after the Magic game,” Herro continued. “I think the offense has been what it's been for five, six years now. Like, and we've won games, and we're just continuing to work through it. You know, I think there's times, there's flashes of, like, where it can get good, and other times it's a little slower than than we like, but just got to continue to work through it early in the season. It ain't gonna get better, just not working at it.”

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on the biggest differences with Tyler Herro

It wouldn't be the first time the guard's developments were put on full display as Spoelstra would talk about Herro's biggest differences which starts with the “productive offseason” Herro had.

“There's a lot of differences,” Spoelstra said. “Look, you're heading into year six, I think he's matured and grown each year, both on and off the court. I think this is the clearest he's been in the mind coming into a season. He had a really productive offseason, I was really pleased with the work that he put in and intentionality to his work, and that's on the basketball court and also in the weight room. He's just in a really good place, you know, right now and the speed, you know, that he brings our team along with Terry, I think it's something good for us. We need that pop, you know, to our staff and you can feel that when they're both on the court.”

Heat's Tyler Herro biggest focus was health

Once again as said before, health is a priority for Herro, especially when it was even admitted by Heat president Pat Riley where he called him “fragile.” The University of Kentucky product would tell ClutchPoints during the team's media day that “being healthy is my biggest thing.”

“Business as usual,” Herro said on his offseason process. “Try to continue to get better every single year. You know, getting stronger, continuing to to keep my mind right, get my mind right and prepare for this long season. And obviously trying to stay healthy was a big thing for me this season. Being healthy is my biggest thing.”

At any rate, the team is 2-2 after losing to the Knicks where the Heat now travel to Mexico to take on the Washington Wizards before coming back home Monday hosting the Sacramento Kings. During that game, the team will celebrate Bam Adebayo and Erik Spoelstra for being a part of the gold medal team and Nikola Jovic for the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.