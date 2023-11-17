The shorthanded Golden State Warriors were no match for the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center on Thursday.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors were blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-109 at Chase Center on Thursday, hardly shocking considering they played without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Here are three in-depth, instant reactions from the shorthanded Dubs' fifth consecutive loss.

Switching does the Dubs in

The Warriors began the dynasty by switching across five positions with their vaunted death lineup, and Curry kept it going by abusing the switch-heavy Boston Celtics in isolation during the 2022 NBA Finals. It's definitely not 2015 anymore, though, and the Dubs' lack of one-on-one scoring punch and advantage creators with Curry shelved by a knee injury is hardly a secret.

The Thunder preyed on those humbling realities from the opening tip of Thursday's game, seamlessly switching one-through-five defensively and readily attacking Golden State for doing the same on the other end. This might be the only time all season—well, depending on the length of Curry's absence—you see Brandin Podziemski dribble the air out of the ball into a hopeless turnaround jumper.

Klay Thompson, obviously, is no stranger to taking tough shots, or even forced ones. He needs to indulge that thirst even more with Curry and Green sidelined, a recipe for bad misses and inefficiency versus a team as comfortable switching as the Thunder.

Green is the skeleton key that unlocks everything Golden State wants to do defensively. That includes not just switching, but also the type of incessant and direct communication needed to make that strategy viable. All too often on Thursday night, the Warriors were a step or two late switching direct actions and matching up in transition and the halfcourt.

Small-small screens between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Joe are a favorite action for the Thunder. Still, Golden State seemed unprepared and ill-equipped to deal with them, especially in the first half.

This swooping layup from Aaron Wiggins probably doesn't happen if Green is on the floor. Gary Payton II gets lost after the initial screen on the ball, he and Moses Moody indecisive on who should pick up a rolling Chet Holmgren, leaving Wiggins with plenty of air space to catch and attack.

Golden State eventually acclimated to wholesale two-way switching, finding small cracks in the Thunder's defense and offering more aggressive, opportunistic help off less-threatening shooters on the other end. But the damage was already done. The Warriors trailed by 19 points on multiple occasions in the second quarter, finally pulling closer with some hot shooting just before halftime.

The more talented team prevailed in the end, though, no surprise in a contest that featured lots of isolation play for both teams as a result of their shared defensive strategy.

Warriors own the offensive glass

The Warriors entered Thursday's game quietly ranking fourth in offensive rebounding rate, pulling down 32.7% of their own misses. The Thunder, meanwhile, are one of the worst defensive rebounding teams in the league, starting the stick-thin Holmgren at center and playing small around him. Holmgren was the only true big coach Mark Daigneault played against Golden State, leaving Jaylin Williams on the bench all game while deploying 6'6 forward Kenrich Williams as de facto backup five.

The result was exactly what the Dubs needed to manage efficient offense with Curry watching from in street clothes: Absolute dominance on the offensive glass.

Kevon Looney was credited with seven offensive boards while coming off the bench behind Dario Saric, but deserved even more. The Warriors opened the fourth quarter with offensive rebounds on three straight possessions, including this sequence when Looney drew a defensive foul fighting for position with Jalen Williams, then corralled a Moses Moody miss before finding Podziemski for three.

Andrew Wiggins grabbed four offensive rebounds, playing with the same energy he's been using of late to try and break through early-season offensive struggles. Podziemski and Moody had a pair of offensive rebounds, too, in keeping with constant activity they've shown in that regard whenever taking the floor this season.

The Warriors' offensive rebounding rate was over a whopping 40% for long stretches of the third quarter. It finished at 36.4%, a gaudy number that speaks to their ongoing prowess cleaning the offensive glass and deflected from their inability to create good looks sans Curry and Green.

Klay Thompson reaches rock bottom

Wiggins showed some positive offensive signs on Thursday, shaking off a truly awful start that included three early turnovers to score 12 points on 6-of-13 shooting. Several tough finishes through contact on the interior and continued fight on both ends at least count as a silver lining for Wiggins if you look hard enough for it.

No such hopeful optimism existed for Thompson against the Thunder. His labors not only continued, but reached a rock-bottom nadir they perhaps never have during his Hall-of-Fame career. Thompson finished with just five points, shooting 1-of-10 from the field and 1-of-6 on triples in 27 minutes of play.

Several of his misses were of the extremely ugly variety, and Thompson couldn't successfully compensate by putting the ball on the deck and attacking through traffic. He just had nothing working offensively on a night Golden State needed him most.

The good news? It can't get any worse for Thompson. The bad news, of course, is that he's never seemed less equipped to shoulder a heavy offensive burden—with or without Curry and Green playing alongside him.