ESPN NBA insider Stephen A. Smith is sounding the alarm on Warriors guard Klay Thompson's struggles this season.

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors have had an up-and-down start to the 2023-24 NBA season. The Warriors currently sit at an even 6-6 but have lost four games in a row, and Thompson was recently fined after being ejected for his role in an altercation during Golden State's home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday evening.

Thompson has largely struggled with his famous jump shot thus far on the new campaign, and recently, NBA insider Stephen A. Smith of ESPN took to First Take to keep things one hundred percent honest about Thompson's struggles and how they factor into Golden State's chances to make some noise this season.

“I do think that we've reached the point in time where somebody has to put Klay Thompson on notice,” said Smith. “My brother, you look like you have slipped tremendously. You said coming into this season that this would be the most important offseason and the most important preseason of your career… Klay Thompson is shooting 42.3 percent from the field. Klay Thompson is shooting 34.2 percent from three point range… This is Klay Thompson we're talking about… If Klay Thompson isn't shooting the ball at an elite level, what use is there for him?”

Although he was also known as an elite perimeter defender several years ago, a combination of severe injuries and age have limited Thompson's ability on that end of the floor, illustrating Smith's point that in order for Thompson to truly help the Warriors this season, those percentages will have to go up, and in a hurry.