Though the Finals are currently in full swing, for the majority of the 28 other teams not participating in this year's championship round, the 2023 NBA Draft is the main focus at this point in time. Coming into this year's festivities, there is a bevy of intriguing prospects slated to serve as mainstays for any number of franchises at the next level.

However, not all teams with a high-end pick value the premise of cashing in on it by bringing a new young potential cornerstone aboard.

Interestingly enough, there are several organizations that hold a lottery pick in this year's draft that realistically could opt to bypass taking on a promising youngster and, in turn, trade the rights instead.

With this in mind, here are three teams, in specific, that could rather easily be enticed to offload their top-tier selections in the upcoming draft.

Heading into year four of centerpiece LaMelo Ball's tenure in the association, many believe it's time for the Charlotte Hornets to go all-in on assembling a win-now roster.

Despite putting up stellar averages of 21.1 points, 7.9 assists, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game, the 21-year-old has still yet to get a taste of legitimate postseason action, while the organization as a whole is amid a seven-year playoff drought.

Perhaps a way to end both of these current realities is to look into dangling the club's second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft for a ready-made talent (or talents).

Granted, the concept of nabbing a top-billed prospect with such a high-end selection is undoubtedly intriguing. That said, rumors have already begun to circulate suggesting that LaMelo Ball could be questioning his future with the franchise considering their lackluster level of success during his young career thus far.

If the Hornets were to simply keep their pick (which is certainly a real possibility), they'd have the opportunity to add an extremely talented running mate to run alongside Ball for the long haul with the organization. However, as is often the case, said player may take some time to get adjusted to the professional game, which, depending on the duration of the aforementioned adjustment period, could lead to more missed opportunities for the point guard to compete for something meaningful.

An argument could, and to some should be made that time is ticking for Charlotte to piece together a worthwhile team around LaMelo Ball. A way to jumpstart this venture may be by selling high on their lottery pick in this year's draft.

With their underwhelming 33-49 record in 2022-23, the Portland Trail Blazers missed out on playoff contention for the second consecutive season. Even though these misfortunes landed the franchise the third overall pick in this year's NBA Draft, the club's cornerstone Damian Lillard is still not pleased with the concept of adding more players in need of development.

After their season came to an end, the superstar guard publicly noted that he is not interested in being apart of a rebuild.

Assuming GM Joe Cronin wishes to hold onto the likes of Lillard, many are under the impression that he and his staff could look to strike a blockbuster trade this summer using their top-notch draft pick as a headliner to bring on a competent co-star for their star guard.

Already there have been rumblings that suggest Celtics wing Jaylen Brown and Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon are possible options the Blazers could look to pursue this summer, and acquiring both talents would almost certainly require the club to part ways with the rights to their third overall pick.

In an effort to keep Damian Lillard content, there's strong reason to assume Portland will consider offloading their lottery pick this summer.

Speaking of franchises looking to keep their star centerpieces satisfied following underwhelming seasons, the Dallas Mavericks will undoubtedly be making moves this summer with the best interests of Luka Doncic at the forefront of their minds.

Since being eliminated from playoff contention, rumors started swirling suggesting that the organization has a growing fear that their Slovenian cornerstone may wish to be dealt away from the Lone Star State.

The Mavs must look to put an end to these rumblings as soon as possible, and perhaps the easiest way to do this is to look into striking a blockbuster trade by using their lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Throughout Doncic's five-year tenure with the organization, Dallas has shown time and time again that they're more than willing to go all out in an effort to try and supply their superstar with highly talented reinforcements.

From the Kristaps Porzingis trade back in 2019 to the Kyrie Irving blockbuster at this past deadline, owner Marc Cuban has proven that he's open to seeing his team swing for the fences. This offseason, one should expect this willingness to translate into them shopping their number 10 pick.