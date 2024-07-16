When you flip on the 2024 MLB All-Star Game Tuesday night, it might be the last time you see certain players in their current hats for the last time. Looking at the trade deadline market, three All-Stars jump off as players who must be moved by their current teams.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Mason Miller, and Garrett Crochet have to be moved by each of their teams to set up viable futures for their clubs. But where might each of those players end up?

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. adds power to AL Contender

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been an MVP-caliber player in his young career while manning first base for the Blue Jays. He is making his fourth consecutive All-Star game, all while also receiving MVP votes in two seasons (2021 and 2022).

However, so far in 2024, the Blue Jays have struggled. Toronto is in last place in the American League East and sits 9.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot. With Guerrero set to hit unrestricted free agency after the 2025 season, the Blue Jays can cash in on his value.

The Cleveland Guardians enter the All-Star Break as the top team in the American League. They hold a 4.5-game lead over the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central and just a half-game lead over Baltimore at the top of the AL. Third baseman José Ramírez and first baseman Josh Naylor are the only players with over 10 homers, so home run hitting will be a priority for Cleveland at the trade deadline. Guererro adds power-hitting to a lineup that desperately needs it, especially from the right side.

Guardians receive: 1b Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Blue Jays receive: 1b Kyle Manzardo (CLE #2, MLB #35), RHP Daniel Espino (CLE #5), LHP Alex Clemmy (CLE #8)

Mason Miller adds fire to Orioles' bullpen

Mason Miller has taken the league by storm with his high velocity out of the bullpen with the Oakland Athletics. The A's are well out of the playoff picture and have a few different players that could be trade bait for contenders. Miller would bring in the biggest haul of anyone on their roster. With the team leaving Oakland after this season, bolstering their farm system before their move to Las Vegas is a priority at the trade deadline.

The Baltimore Orioles are a top-shelf team in the American League and also have the top-ranked farm system. They also have the players to ship off to the Athletics to get Miller with five years of team control. They would send over players with longer MLB timelines to extend the Athletics' rebuild into their Sacremento days.

Orioles receive: RHP Mason Miller

Athletics receive: C/1b Samuel Basallo (BAL #2, OVR #12), 3b/1b Coby Mayo (BAL #3, OVR# 15), Enrique Bradfield (BAL #4)

Astros land Garrett Crochet at trade deadline

The Chicago White Sox are the worst team in Major League Baseball. The Houston Astros are looking at a closing championship window and a one-game deficit in the division. Cristian Javier, José Urquidy, and J.P. France are all out for the season, leaving a gaping hole in the Astros' starting rotation. With Alex Bregman in the final year of his contract, this might be the final year for the Astros to run through the American League.

The Astros have a recent history of getting the best out of veteran starting pitchers, namely Justin Verlander, Zach Grienke and Gerrit Cole. This trade would be a clear message to the rest of the American League that they are not going away lightly. The White Sox would require a big return in terms of prospects, which Houston does not have in terms of quality. They will have to give up a few top prospects to outbid other teams vying for Crochet's services.

Astros receive: LHP Garrett Crochet

White Sox receive: OF Jacob Melton (HOU #1, OVR #68), OF Luis Baez (HOU #2), RHP A.J. Blubaugh (HOU #6), RHP José Fleury (HOU #7).