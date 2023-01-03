By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

With the 2022 year officially in the books, the 2022-23 NBA season is approaching its final half. By now, teams are likely familiar with what they can accomplish this season. Whether it is to make a final push to the playoff zone or to embrace a rebuild, some organizations should be quite active in the market ahead of the trade deadline on Feb. 9.

On Jan. 15, more names will become available in the trade market. Those 2022 free agents ended up re-signing with their teams but also met some additional criteria. They get a raise of at least 20%, their salary is worth more than the minimum and their team was over the salary cap, then using Bird or Early Bird rights to re-sign them.

Three-time All-Star Bradley Beal is perhaps the biggest name out of the 21 players from that list. However, since he signed a five-year, $251 million max contract with the Washington Wizards, plus having a no-trade clause, it is difficult to picture Washington trading him away any time soon.

Still, others could certainly be interesting options for some contenders. While some might require a big investment, other names could be easier to acquire depending on what their teams are aiming for. With that being said, here are four NBA players who are most likely to be traded after becoming eligible on Jan. 15.

Mo Bamba, Orlando Magic

Perhaps the most surprising move of the Orlando Magic’s offseason was re-signing Mo Bamba. Just days after not extending a qualifying offer, the Magic and the big man agreed to a two-year, $20.6 million deal with 2023-24 not fully guaranteed.

In four full years with the franchise, Bamba only managed to become a starter last season. He started in 69 out of the 71 games he appeared in. The center ended up registering the best numbers of his career with 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.

However, things significantly changed in the 2022-23 NBA season, his fifth with the team. The addition of No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero and the emergence of Bol Bol reduced Bamba’s role in Orlando. He is averaging 18.9 minutes per game as opposed to 25.7 last season. Also, he has started just five out of his 30 games.

Since the Magic is once again battling at the bottom of the standings, the team might be a seller ahead of the trade deadline. With a non-guaranteed salary next season, Bamba could be an option for playoff teams looking for frontcourt depth. He could provide solid rim protection (1.1 blocks) and spacing as well (37.9% on 3-pointers).

Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets

Another rebuilding organization that could be active in the trade market is the Houston Rockets. At 10-27, they have one of the worst records in the NBA and should be in contention for a top pick once again. Because of that, veterans such as Eric Gordon could be on the move.

Another name that should attract some suitors is Jae’Sean Tate. Although he is just in his third NBA season, he is 27 years old and might be moving in a different direction than the franchise. Since the Rockets drafted Jabari Smith Jr. with the No. 3 pick in 2022, Tate might eventually lose some playing time. As of now, the veteran has only played in three games this season due to an ankle injury.

Tate signed a three-year, $22.1 million contract in the offseason. However, the third year is a team option. This means that acquiring him would not hurt a team’s salary books for long.

When healthy, the forward could bring some solid defense and scoring close to the basket. Teams that need some 3-and-D wings could offer low draft picks or salary-fillers to bring him, especially now that his value is not that high with his injury. Even if he does not play much this season, Tate could certainly contribute in 2023-24.

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls entered the season full of expectations. Unfortunately for Chicago fans, things have been far from perfect. The team is just 16-21 and currently out of the Play-In Tournament zone. With the poor first half of the season, stars such as DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are reportedly unhappy with the situation. Also, there is reportedly tension with the Bulls players.

In the end, Chicago might become a seller depending on how things go in January. That makes LaVine potentially one of the main names in the trade market. The two-time NBA All-Star has been linked to multiple teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, in case the Bulls decide to move on from their veterans.

In the offseason, LaVine signed a five-year, $215 million contract. That makes his contract very complicated to move. Contenders would need to involve multiple rotation players and picks or a starting-level name to match his salary.

It will all depend on what Chicago decides it wants to do this season. If the playoffs get more and more distant, LaVine’s name could be very present in trade rumors soon.