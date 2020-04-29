3 offseason moves the Charlotte Hornets must make if the season doesn’t resume

Before the 2019-20 season was suspended, the Charlotte Hornets were in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings. In the first season of the post-Kemba Walker era, Charlotte had a record of 23-42 and was on its way to missing the playoffs yet again.

Walker only made the playoffs twice during his tenure with the Hornets. The All-Star point guard is now on the Boston Celtics after the Hornets and Celtics pulled off a sign-and-trade deal last summer. Charlotte acquired Terry Rozier from Boston.

Rozier has a $19.9 million contract this season and is set to make $18.9 million in 2020-21. Prior to the hiatus, he averaged 18.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 63 games while shooting 42.3 percent from the field, 40.7 percent from beyond the arc, and 87.4 percent from the free-throw line.

While this stat line looks okay, Rozier wasn’t able to lead the Hornets to wins and was the floor general of one of the NBA’s worst offenses. Charlotte averaged only 102.9 points per game before the season was suspended. That was 30th in the league, and their offense rating (adjusted for pace) wasn’t much better at just No. 28.

One bright spot for the Hornets has been the play of second-year guard Devonte’ Graham. Graham played only 14.7 minutes a game during his rookie season, but his minutes increased this season and the youngster took full advantage of his opportunity.

Graham was averaging 18.2 points and shooting 37.3 percent from 3 before the hiatus kicked in. He took significant steps in creating his shot off the dribble, and his playmaking took off as well with 7.5 assists per game.

The Hornets have three capable scorers in the backcourt in Rozier, Graham, and Malik Monk. Charlotte should have been much better on offense before the season was suspended. Some of the blame has to fall on the shoulders of head coach James Borrego, but he can only do so much with the roster he has been given.

With that said, here are some moves Hornets president Mitch Kupchak should consider making in the 2020 offseason if the 2019-20 campaign gets canceled altogether.

3. Trade Nic Batum

Batum has a player option worth $27.1 million for next season, and he’s 100 percent going to pick it up. Kupchak has to get off that contract and move Batum this offseason, no matter how poor the return is.

Batum’s entire tenure with the Hornets has been a disaster. It’s time for the franchise to move him and can get a versatile small forward who can finish at the rim and space the floor with 3-point shooting.

In Borrego’s offensive system, the Hornets need all the 3-point shooters they can get.

Batum averaged just 3.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in 22 games prior to the suspension of the season.

2. Sign Marc Gasol

The Hornets were close to acquiring Gasol from the Memphis Grizzlies last season, but the team wound up not being able to come to terms on a trade with the Grizzlies. Gasol was sent to the Toronto Raptors instead, which worked out well for him since he won his first NBA championship.

Gasol will become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Hornets should look into signing the former Defensive Player of the Year. Charlotte could potentially have a starting five of Rozier, Graham, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, and Gasol in 2020-21 if they play this right.

Of course, the Hornets will need Gasol to take a little bit of a pay cut from the $25.6 million he’s making this season with Toronto.

1. Let Bismack Biyombo walk in free agency

Even if the Hornets don’t pursue Gasol, they will be looking for a center since the team needs defensive rebounding help. Charlotte ranks last in the league in defensive rebound percentage.

Biyombo is making $17 million in 2019-20. His averages of 7.4 points and 5.8 rebounds don’t match the type of production Charlotte should be getting from a guy earning $17 million.