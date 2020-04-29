3 offseason moves the Washington Wizards must make if the season doesn’t resume

The Washington Wizards were most likely going to miss the playoffs before the 2019-20 season was suspended due to COVID-19. The team was in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings and 5.5 games back of the Orlando Magic for the eighth and final playoff spot in the East.

Bradley Beal has firmly established himself as one of the best players in the NBA despite not making the 2020 All-Star team. The sharpshooter was averaging 30.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists for the Wizards while shooting 45.5 percent from the field, 35.3 percent from beyond the arc, and 84.2 percent from the free-throw line.

Without the services of All-Star point guard John Wall, Washington and Beal didn’t have enough offensive help this season. Wall was always going to miss the entire 2019-20 campaign recovering from his Achilles tear. The former No. 1 overall pick played in 32 games in 2018-19 before shutting it down and undergoing heel surgery.

Wall then fell at his house and tore his Achilles tendon. The 29-year-old has career averages of 19.0 points and 9.2 assists with the Wizards.

As each day passes, it feels like the 2019-20 season is going to get canceled altogether. With that said, here are some moves Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard should consider making in the offseason to take the team to the next level.

3. Re-sign Davis Bertans

The Wizards chose not to trade Bertans at the 2020 trade deadline despite multiple teams calling about the stretch forward. Washington must re-sign Davis because losing him for nothing would hurt.

Bertans shot 42.4 percent from deep in 2019-20 and would be deadly in pick-and-pop plays with Wall. Sheppard envisions Bertans running the floor with Wall and Beal, with forward Rui Hachimura carving up the mid-range and opposing centers running to the rim.

The Latvian sharpshooter is going to get paid a lot of money this summer, whether it’s from the Wizards or another team. Washington should do whatever it takes to bring him back because he’s the perfect floor spacer for their brilliant backcourt duo of Wall and Beal.

2. Sign Jae Crowder

Crowder becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer. He has expressed interest in re-signing with the Miami Heat, but the Wizards should make the swingman an offer he can’t refuse to come to play in the nation’s capital.

The 29-year-old forward is your prototypical 3&D wing. He’s a stout defender who can guard positions one through four and his 3-point shooting has gotten better over time.

This season with the Memphis Grizzlies and Heat, Crowder averaged 10.4 points and shot 31.8 percent from beyond the arc. His toughness and leadership would be perfect for the Wizards, who need a starting small forward.

1. Rebuff all Bradley Beal trade inquires

Sheppard’s phone is going to be going crazy this offseason. Multiple teams around the league are expected to pursue a trade for Beal.

With Wall coming back next season, it makes no sense for Washington to move Beal unless they can deal Wall as well and embark on a full-scale rebuild.

Beal signed an extension with the Wizards before the 2019-20 season started. NBA insiders expect the Heat and Los Angeles Lakers to call Washington about a Beal trade. Sheppard should pick up the phone, hear what teams are offering for Beal, and then politely say, “No thanks.”

Next season, Beal will make $28.7 million while Wall will earn $41.3 million. The Wizards are praying their two stars can stay healthy and lead the franchise back to the playoffs.