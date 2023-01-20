For most of the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings were one of the league’s premier teams. No matter how ugly it looked, the Vikings always somehow pulled out close wins, finishing the regular season with an 11-0 record in one-score games. Four ugly losses and bad defense prompted some to write them off, but their proficiency in one-score games provided some legitimate hope for the playoffs.

Unfortunately for Minnesota, last week’s Wild Card loss to the New York Giants proved those suspicions right. In a cruel twist of fate, the Vikings lost 31-24 to end their undefeated streak in one-score games when it mattered the most. The poor defense also came back to haunt the Vikings, as they allowed 431 yards to Daniel Jones and company.

It’s difficult to really evaluate the season because of just how volatile Minnesota was. On one hand, winning 13 games and a division title with a first-year head coach is great, and few other teams in league history have done the same. On the other hand, it’s easy to say that the Vikings overachieved dramatically this season.

Despite just going 13-4, Minnesota still has several needs on the roster. The most obvious need is on defense, with the secondary and interior defensive line being key weak points. Additionally, another wideout to go alongside Justin Jefferson wouldn’t hurt, either.

With the Vikings’ lack of cap space, attracting free agents to fill those needs may not be practical. Instead, they should look to the draft to get young, cost-controlled talent at positions of need. Fortunately for them, there are some great prospects who could help Minnesota fill those needs.

Here are three players the Vikings should consider selecting with the No. 23 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

At first glance, Jaxon Smith-Njigba (or any wideout, really) looks like a strange first-round pick for Minnesota. After all, Jefferson is the best receiver in football, so it seems like the Vikings are just fine there. However, the receivers behind Jefferson could use a bit of an upgrade.

Jefferson had 128 receptions this season, nearly double the next-closest Viking. Adam Thielen is 32 and not the same receiver he once was, while KJ Osborn is more at home as WR3 than a WR2. Jefferson getting so many targets became a problem late in the season, as he had just 100 yards total in the last three games.

If the Vikings do decide to go in this direction, then Smith-Njigba would be the best option given their draft position. The Ohio State standout was a consensus top-10 pick before the season, but an injury-marred season hurt his stock. However, he still has true game-changing ability when healthy, and would be an excellent complement to Jefferson.

2. Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor

As great as getting another star wideout would be, defense is the more pressing need for Minnesota. The Vikings finished near the bottom of the league in most stats, including 30th in scoring defense, 31st in total defense and 32nd in passing defense. For the team to truly become a contender, the defense must improve drastically.

One of the key areas of need for Minnesota is the defensive line. The pass rush is just fine, with both Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith both terrorizing opposing offenses. However, the interior of the line looks a lot rougher, especially with Dalvin Tomlinson possibly leaving.

If the Vikings decide to fortify the defensive line, then Baylor’s Siaki Aka is a great option. At 6-foot-5 and nearly 360 pounds, he is a massive force in the middle who can cause issues for the offensive line. He would pair beautifully with the two star edge rushers and allow them to thrive.

1. Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

As much as defensive line is a need, cornerback is Minnesota’s biggest need by far. As previously mentioned, the Vikings finished with the second-worst pass defense in the NFL, allowing 266.9 yards a game. Patrick Peterson had a good season, but he’s 32 and every other corner struggled badly this year.

There are many corners who should go late in the first round, and there’s no bad choice among them. Of all of them, though, South Carolina’s Cam Smith could be the best and most realistic option for Minnesota. He has been dominant with the Gamecocks, recording 18 pass breakups and six interceptions in the last three seasons.

For Minnesota, the road to becoming a true Super Bowl contender starts with improving the secondary. Smith would be the instant upgrade that the Vikings’ secondary needs badly.