3 players the Hornets must move at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

The Charlotte Hornets are having an interesting year that sees them currently sitting at 18-17 on the season and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. They would probably have a much better record if they did not deal with as many injuries and as many players that have gone into the covid protocols, but it is an unfortunate part of the game and Charlotte hasn’t necessarily been able to get through those tough times.

Charlotte is a very young team who does have some interesting talent on their squad. They have even seen Miles Bridges form into one of the better players in all of the NBA. They aren’t necessarily a team who is ready to compete for an NBA title, but in a few seasons, if they can bring in the right guys, they certainly do have enough talent to potentially compete with the best teams in the Eastern Conference. They might decide to speed up that process at the NBA Trade Deadline and bring in some guys who they think can come in and make an immediate impact. One thing that Charlotte definitely needs is a center so it wouldn’t be crazy to see them go after Myles Turner and try to secure arguably the best center on the trade market. His asking price is certainly going to cause the Hornets to have to trade a few of their pieces, but it could be in the team’s best interest for the future.

In order for the Hornets to bring in players that they think can help them right away, they’re going to need to trade some players. Let’s take a look at three players the Hornets should think about trading so they can get some other valuable pieces back in return.

Hornets NBA Trade Deadline

3. PJ Washington

PJ Washington is a pretty good young player as he’s still only 23 years old. He is 6 foot 7 and he’s averaging 10.9 points per game with 5.2 rebounds this season. He’s not necessarily somebody who can be viewed at as a championship type of player and there are certainly better options out there for the Hornets. He would be one of the main pieces in a trade for a big-time player such as Myles Turner. The Hornets already have some guys who can go out and play that power forward position so it wouldn’t be too crazy to get rid of PJ Washington. With him still only being 23 years old, and a lot of teams needing a wing, it would make sense that they decide to trade him because his value is at an all-time high.

2. James Bouknight

This is an interesting situation with this kid because he is still very young but definitely hasn’t panned out to what the Hornets were expecting him to so far. Most of that is due to him only playing 16 games and only averaging 8.2 minutes per contest. The reality of the situation is that he’s not going to ever find many real minutes with this Hornets team because they are loaded at the guard position.

With how young he still is, and many teams needing either a shooting guard or a backup point guard, it wouldn’t be crazy to see the Hornets get rid of their first-round pick in last year’s draft. Charlotte might view him as a player that they see as being a part of their future, so they might not decide to get rid of him. They aren’t necessarily in a win-now situation as they are clearly still not ready to win an NBA title. This means that they do still have time for him to develop so it wouldn’t be too crazy if they did decide to keep him along for the ride. They do need to realize however that there aren’t many options for him playing considering that they are loaded at the guard position.

1. Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward is definitely a great player and somebody who the Hornets definitely can keep because of how much he can score. If they do not feel like they are in a win-now situation and want to get younger but also add in some young talent who can come in and make an immediate impact, they might decide to get rid of Gordon Hayward. Getting rid of him wouldn’t necessarily make the most sense considering that he is having a very good year, but he is 31 years old so it wouldn’t be crazy from the Hornets perspective if they want to just get somebody younger and decide to get rid of him while his trade value is high once again.