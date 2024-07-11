The Cincinnati Bengals are about to go on a revenge tour in 2024. Joe Burrow's frustrating wrist injury torpedoes the Bengals' season in 2023. Now Joe Burrow is back and healthy and he'll want to pick up right where he left off.

The Bengals play in arguably the toughest division in all of football. They know that they will have to dominate the regular season if they want to earn one of the limited playoff spots in the AFC. Winning the division is the easiest path, but it won't be easy to surpass the Baltimore Ravens.

Cincinnati has done a great job of retooling the roster this offseason. However, there are a few players who have expressed an interest in being traded. This has caused some to question whether another team could try to get a trade done before or during training camp.

Here are three Bengals trade candidates who could force an exit from the team during training camp.

Tee Higgins could attempt to force a trade before the start of the regular season

Tee Higgins is likely playing his last season in Cincinnati this year. The Bengals franchise tagged Higgins after he requested a trade due to a lack of progress towards a long-term deal. Reading between the lines, it seems that both sides are interested in making the marriage work — but they have very different ideas of what a fair contract would look like.

“It would be bittersweet,” Tee Higgins said earlier this offseason, according to James Rapien of All Bengals. “I would definitely love to be here [in Cincinnati], but if that's not the situation, then that's not the situation.”

Higgins is not officially gone yet, so there is still an outside chance that he and the Bengals agree to a long-term contract extension. However, that seems highly unlikely as the team is saving some cap space for an eventual Ja'Marr Chase extension. At this point, Cincinnati seems content to demand another year out of Higgins and then let him walk in free agency — which could help them earn a compensatory pick in the future.

Could Trey Hendrickson get the trade he wanted in the offseason?

Trey Hendrickson has flourished in Cincinnati after coming from the New Orleans Saints a few seasons ago. Hendrickson was good with the Saints, but he's become awesome with the Bengals.

Over his three years in Cincinnati, Hendrickson has exceeded eight sacks every year. He logged 14 in his first season and put up a whopping 17.5 in 2023. He really is the perfect guy to have opposite Sam Hubbard on the offensive line.

However, Hendrickson wanted the Bengals to try and trade him earlier this offseason. According to Adam Schefter, Hendrickson made the decision mostly due to wanting to find more long-term security. There is some logic to this demand. After all, the Bengals will have a number of expensive contracts to pay over the next few season, including a massive new deal for Ja'Marr Chase. It stands to reason that Hendrickson may not be able to make as much as he would otherwise in Cincinnati. He could also put himself at risk of eventually becoming a cap casualty.

Hendrickson has since walked back his trade request and wants to play in Cincinnati in 2024. However, it isn't exactly clear what changed his mind — aside from the Bengals' likely stubbornness on trading him.

Cincinnati has high expectations this season, so it is unlikely that they would have ever traded Hendrickson after such an impressive 2023 campaign. That said, if the situation changes Hendrickson could request another trade. It likely won't happen, but it is something to keep your eyes on throughout the rest of the summer.

Does Dax Hill have a solidified role with the Bengals moving forward?

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Dax Hill in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He projected to the NFL as a bit of a do-it-all defensive back, so many fans were interested to see how the Bengals would use him. Hill did not see the field much during his rookie year, but he gained a starting safety job in 2023.

Hill played mostly free safety, but took a couple starts at strong safety. He also played just under 200 snaps at slot cornerback, according to Pro Football Focus.

The problem for Dax Hill is that the Bengals seem to be trying to replace his role on the team with other players.

This offseason, the Bengals signed former Ravens safety Geno Stone to a two-year, $15 million contract. He is slated to start a free safety this season with Jordan Battle at strong safety. Cam Taylor-Britt and DJ Turner II should be your starting outside corners, with Mike Hilton filling in at slot CB. That being the case, there really isn't a starting job available for Hill. That does not make Hill worthless — but it does make him expendable.

Hill will not be someone who the Bengals are itching to get rid of. However, if someone comes to them with a strong offer, I expect they would seriously consider dealing him.