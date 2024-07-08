Seemingly every single year, the Philadelphia Eagles find a way to adjust their roster during the time between the NFL draft and Week 1.

Some of these additions were instantly celebrated, like when the Eagles signed James Bradberry after he was released by the New York Giants, while others earned more mixed responses, such as the decision to ship out Sam Bradford mere days before the start of the 2016 season, even if that call ultimately turned out very well considering Carson Wentz's quality start to his rookie season.

Could the Eagles make another move, big or small, in the lead-up to the 2024 NFL season? Based on the historical president, it's safe to say the eventual 53 men on the Week 1 roster aren't all on the team right now, with at least a few more moves set to come before the Eagles face Green Bay in São Paulo.

Three trades the Philadelphia Eagles could pull off before Week 1.

3. Matt Hennessy

When the Eagles signed Matt Hennessy to a one-year, $1.75 million contract after four years with the Atlanta Falcons, it felt like a borderline steal.

A four-year contributor who landed in Atlanta as a third-round pick out of Temple, Hennessy played all over the Falcons' offensive line during his tenure with the team and felt like a value signing for a team with a genuine need on the offensive side of the ball. With experience playing all over the interior of the line, at best, Hennessy could end up starting at guard or even center, depending on injuries and/or performance, and at worst, he could still fill multiple positions as a reserve in the same stadium he helps to fill on Saturdays a half-decade ago.

And yet, after watching Mekhi Becton shine during the spring, taking snaps at both tackle spots at guard too, one has to wonder if Hennessy could be the odd man out heading into the regular season, especially considering the team drafted a pair of offensive linemen on Day 3, Trevor Keegan and Dylan McMahon, back in April. If some team suffers a major injury at either guard spot or even at center, Howie Roseman may be able to recoup one of those Day 3 picks without sacrificing too much depth at the expense of Hennessy's reunion.

2. Treylon Burks

When DeVante Parker announced his retirement from the NFL a few short weeks after signing with the Eagles, it left Philadelphia with a clear need at WR3 heading into 2024.

Sure, they added a few other intriguing options in free agency in Parris Campbell and John Ross and drafted two more very interesting pass-catchers in Anneis Brown and Johnny Wilson, who could ultimately fill Parker's shoes, but until someone steps up to take that spot with authority, it will remain one of the team's biggest questions.

Fortunately, there are potential options on the open market who could be added to that competition too, including the player the Titans actually traded AJ Brown to acquire: Treylon Burks.

Widely considered a Deebo Samuel-level playmaker during his career at Arkansas, Burks has struggled to find a defined role with the Titans since coming off the board at pick 18 in 2022, appearing in 22 games with 15 starts over his first two seasons with the team, Burks has only caught 49 passes for 665 yards and a touchdown over his professional career, while bolstering those numbers with 65 more yards on nine rushing attempts.

Factor in a new coaching staff and the addition of Calvin Ridley on a massive free-agent deal, and the writing may ultimately be on the wall for Burks in Tennessee, with a Day 3 pick likely all it would take to entice a trade.

Could the Eagles, who already have a WR1 and WR2, be interested in Burks as an offensive weapon, subbing him in for jet sweeps, bubble screens, and even the occasional snap out of the backfield Samuel-style? If they aren't comfortable with Campbell, A. Smith, or Britain Covey, it's certainly possible, especially since he was selected with the team's original draft pick.

1. James Bradberry

So far this offseason, James Bradberry has gone from a likely trade candidate to a likely cut candidate to… a safety?

Though that final position move remains firmly incomplete, as Bradberry left camp during the spring with an injury before he could really test his mettle at a new position, if the former Pro Bowler doesn't prove himself the next Charles Woodson, the templet Nick Sirianni laid out during camp, he very well may hear his name creep up in trade conversations before Week 1 and could even see his contract terminated before he can say “Eagles in Brazel.”

If some team suffers a major injury over the summer, with an unlucky cornerback pulling up with a torn ACL or Achilles tendon, Bradberry might just be the best short-term bandaid available and could net Philly a Day 3 big for his services.