The San Jose Sharks traded their most valuable asset this offseason in Erik Karlsson. Karlsson went to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a three-team trade with the Montreal Canadiens. This trade answered the team's biggest offseason question but inherently begged another. Who is the next Sharks player to go?

San Jose is rebuilding and unlikely to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season. If the team is contending, it'd come as a surprise to many. Obviously, never say never, but expectations are not high in the slightest.

The Sharks have a ton of veteran players on their roster. And they have a number of players who are hitting NHL Free Agency next summer. San Jose will receive a clearer picture of the trade landscape around the deadline. However, they could hold a lot of cards for contending teams seeking rentals.

With this in mind, let's take a look at three San Jose Sharks players who could see themselves on the trade block at some point over the course of the 2023-24 NHL season.

Anthony Duclair

Let's start with one of the team's offseason additions. Duclair joined the Sharks this summer in a trade with the Florida Panthers. The 28-year-old played just 20 regular season games. However, he did score 11 points in 20 Stanley Cup Playoff games. One of his four goals came in the Stanley Cup Final.

The veteran forward has bounced around the league in his nine-year career. In fact, the Sharks are Duclair's seventh team as he enters the 10th year in the league. There is some motivation for the 28-year-old to prove his worth ahead of NHL Free Agency.

Duclair should play a large enough role on the Sharks this season. If he can stay healthy and chip in goals, it's hard to imagine a contending team not taking a chance on the veteran forward.

Alexander Barabanov

Barabanov has spent the last two and a half seasons with the Sharks after initially beginning his career with the Toronto Maple Leafs. His first full season saw the 29-year-old emerge as a solid NHL contributor, scoring 39 points. This past season he improved, scoring 15 goals and 47 points.

The Sharks certainly hope Barabanov continues to improve his offensive output this season. If he does, the team faces a bit of a dilemma. Do they extend Barabanov as he enters his 30s, or do they try to sell high on the trade market? The 29-year-old is a free agent after this upcoming season.

Should the Sharks decide to trade Barabanov, there is a complication. He has a modified no-trade clause in his contract. According to CapFriendly, he has a list of 10 teams he can block trades to. This inherently limits his market.

That said, another year of improvement for Barabanov would certainly see his name bandied about the rumor mill. And if a contending team ponies up, the Russian forward could wear a different sweater this season.

Kevin Labanc

Kevin Labanc has spent his entire seven-year career with the Sharks. The 27-year-old has gone through all the team's ups and downs. His contract expires next summer, meaning this could be his last season in San Jose.

Labanc has seen his production dip in recent years. In 2018-19, he recorded a career-high 56 points in 82 games. Since then, he has yet to eclipse 35 points. That 2018-19 season is also the last time he managed to play a full 82 games.

However, Labanc could re-establish himself this season. Staying healthy is important, but if the 27-year-old can show the ability to reach 40 or so points, he could find himself on the trade market. His $4.725 million salary might deter some teams, but keep an eye on Labanc around the trade deadline nonetheless.