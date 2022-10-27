3 reasons Buccaneers must be buyers at the 2022 NFL trade deadline

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not had the start to the 2022 season that they were anticipating. With Tom Brady coming out of retirement to return as the Buccaneers starting quarterback, many assumed that Tampa Bay would once again be one of the top teams in the NFC. Instead, the Bucs have just a 3-4 record, and have looked pretty awful for much of the start of the season.

It’s been a confusing start for the Buccaneers, as they have many of the same pieces that they have had over the past two seasons on their roster. Yet the results have not been the same, and it’s led to some very frustrating games for everyone involved with Tampa to open the season.

With the trade deadline fast approaching, it’s worth wondering whether the Buccaneers will be buyers or sellers given the state of their roster. But it’s clear that the Buccaneers need to be buyers at the deadline, and there are some big reasons why that is the case. Let’s take a look at three such reasons and explore why being a buyer makes the most sense for Tampa Bay.

3. The Buccaneers are in first place in the NFC South despite having a 3-4 record

As previously mentioned, the Buccaneers have just a 3-4 record on the season, which is surprising to say the least. Despite that, they are still in first place in the NFC South right now, which is even more surprising than the fact that they have a sub .500 record right now. Tampa Bay holds the tiebreaker over the Atlanta Falcons, who are also 3-4, thanks to their Week 5 victory over them, putting them in first place for the time being.

Even with Tampa’s poor start to the season, they are still leading their division, which shows that their season isn’t over like many believe it to be. The Buccaneers still have the most talented roster in their division, and while that hasn’t exactly been evident early on this season, that should help propel them to the NFC South title, regardless of their stance at the trade deadline.

The playoffs are still likely in the Buccaneers future, which may be tough to believe given their start to the season. But the Buccaneers front office cannot be conservative in their quest to win this season, and adding to their current core would likely help them run away with the division. For that reason alone, it makes a lot of sense for the Bucs to be buyers at the deadline.

2. The Buccaneers have a strong veteran core worth adding to

As just hinted to above, the Buccaneers have a strong veteran core that know how to win together. Just because they have been unable to win early on doesn’t mean that they won’t be able to do so as the season progresses, and making some big moves at the trade deadline could be just what they need to open things up.

The offense is led by stars such as Brady, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Leonard Fournette. They have struggled mightily to get the ball in the end zone this season, but maybe that changes if they can shore up their offensive line at the deadline. Their defense has done an OK job compensating for their offense, but they could add some reinforcements on that side of the ball as well.

This veteran core has already proven that they can win before, which is why it makes sense to explore adding to that core, even as they have struggled to open the season. If they can acquire the right players, that could be the difference between a deep playoff run and just barely winning the division before crashing out in the first round.

1. This is likely the Buccaneers last chance to win a Super Bowl with Tom Brady

The Buccaneers 2022 season could probably be in an even worse spot if Brady ultimately decided to not to come out of retirement for what is presumably the last season of his career. Tampa Bay has no quarterback lined up behind Brady, and are simply hoping he will never stop playing.

The problem is that this is likely Brady’s last season, although nothing has really been confirmed in that department. Brady hasn’t been great for Tampa Bay this season, but he’s also not getting a lot of help from his teammates. Adding to the group surrounding Brady in what could be his final season makes a lot of sense, because the Bucs don’t really have any plans for their future once he actually decides to retire.

The Buccaneers have the talent needed to figure things out, as well as the benefit of playing in a weak division. If this is Brady’s final season, there’s no reason to not make some big moves in hopes that the team can right the ship moving forward. We have seen Brady pull off some magnificent turnarounds before, and this would be the best of them all. But he’s going to need some help at the trade deadline in order to make it happen, which is why Tampa Bay should be buyers.