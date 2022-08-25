3 reasons Cleveland Cavs must trade Cedi Osman

As the 2022-23 NBA season rapidly approaches, it is time for the Cleveland Cavaliers (and all NBA teams) to start making final roster tweaks to start the year off on the right foot. For Cleveland, this means deciding whether or not to make a trade before the preseason starts on October 5, or the regular season begins on October 19. One of the main Cavs trades J.B. Bickerstaff, Koby Altman, and Mike Gansey have to decide on is a Cedi Osman trade.

Here are three reasons Cleveland must trade Cedi Osman.

Why the Cavs need to make a Cedi Osman trade

3. The Cavs roster is crowded at the forward positions

The Cavs frontcourt for the 2022-23 season currently tracks to be a rotation of Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Kevin Love with a little Lamar Stevens and Dean Wade sprinkled in. On the wing, the rotation is Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, and Lauri Markkanen.

That doesn’t leave a lot of space for the 6-foot-7 Turkish national, Cedi Osman.

Osman averaged 10.7 points, 2.0 assists, and 2.2 rebounds last season while shooting 35.7% from behind the arc. He had a below-average 13.3 PER last season and a win share of 2.9, good for T-167 in the league.

None of these numbers set the world on fire, and while Osman is still in his prime, he’s not as young as most of the Cavs roster. So trying to squeeze a little extra development out of him doesn’t make sense, especially if a Cedi Osman trade will bring a nice piece back.

2. The team needs a veteran 3-and-D wing

The Cavs wings are heavy on the “3” but not so high on the “D” when it comes to 3-and-D. Isaac Okoro had a decent defensive box plus/minus last season (0.7, T-40 in the league). Caris LeVert (-1.2, T-147) and Lauri Markkanen (-0.1, T-88) didn’t do as well.

If Cleveland hopes to improve on last year’s ninth-place finish as (mostly) currently constituted, the Cavs trade that makes the most sense is to bring in a veteran 3-and-D wing to be in a rotation with Okoro and LeVert/Markkanen.

Right now, the Cedi Osman trade possibilities are likely as high as they are ever going to be. He is coming off a solid season and is playing well for the Turkish National Team in 2022 EuroBasket, where he dropped 22 points in a game recently.

1. A Cedi Osman trade could net Donovan Mitchell

A Cedi Osman trade that brought back a veteran 3-and-D wing or swingman would be nice. A Cavs trade involving Osman that brought back three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz would be incredible.

Ever since Danny Ainge offloaded Rudy Gobert, the writing has been on the wall for Mitchell and the Jazz. The franchise is now in full rebuild mode, and Mitchell is likely the next guy out of town.

Reports around Cleveland and Utah are that the two front offices have had discussions about a Donovan Mitchell trade. That trade would likely have to involve Collin Sexton, and it seems like the Jazz are interested in Osman as part of the deal as well.

A Cavs trade of Sexton, Osman, either LeVert or Markkenen (but more likely Okoro), and picks sounds like a deal that could potentially bring Mitchell to Cleveland.

If that is the case, then trading Osman in order to create a starting lineup of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro (or LeVert or Markkenen), Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen is something the Cavs must absolutely do.