The college football offseason is almost over as we are halfway through July. The season will get going in about a month and a half, and college football fans everywhere are eager for the new beginning. College football fever is rampant across the country as we get closer to the season, but also because of the new EA Sports NCAA 25 video game that just came out on Monday. All in all, it's an exciting time to be a college football fan, and one fan base that is excited for the season is Georgia football fans. The Bulldogs have a big season ahead of them.

This college football season is going to be a big one for a number of reasons. The sport is going through big changes, and some of those changes are going to be seen for the first time this season. Let's take a look at what some of them are.

First off, there are going to be some new rules seen this year in college football, and some fans aren't really in favor of them. Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of the two-minute warning. Fans have already started getting sick at all of the commercials that are happening in today's era of college football, and the two-minute warning is another way for tv networks to get more commercial times in.

The bigger changes, however, come with conference realignment and the expanded College Football Playoff. College football is going to look completely different next year because of those two things. California schools playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Yeah, things are changing.

Conference realignment has shaken things up big time in college football. The power five is no longer a thing as the Pac-12 is essentially dead. Every team left for a new conference except for Oregon State and Washington State. Those two teams have scheduling alliances with the Mountain West.

Every other Pac-12 school found a new home. Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are now in the Big 12. Oregon, Oregon State, USC and UCLA joined the Big Ten. Lastly, Cal and Stanford joined the ACC (makes a ton of sense, right?).

The other big change with conferences comes in the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas are both leaving the Big 12 and they will join the SEC. The Big Ten and the SEC are loaded with good teams and seem on the verge of forming two super conferences.

This season, we will also see 12 teams make the College Football Playoff. For about a month, the College Football Playoff will be happening. Some people aren't in favor of the big expansion, but there will be more marquee college football games, and it's hard to be too upset about that.

All in all, this is going to be one of the biggest college football seasons of all time. The game is changing, and this is the start of a new era.

Georgia football is looking to get back on top

Georgia football won the national championship in 2021 and 2022, but after losing to Alabama in the SEC title game, they failed to make the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs were 12-0 and ranked #1 before that close loss, but it knocked them all the way out of the top four. In another year, Georgia might've still had enough on their resume to get in, but last year wasn't that year.

The Bulldogs went on to play in the most depressing Orange Bowl game maybe ever. They took on Florida State, who also just barely missed out on the playoff after going 13-0 and winning the ACC. It's safe to say that neither team was very happy about being in the Orange Bowl. Still, Georgia showed up and absolutely stomped the Seminoles in a 63-3 massacre. The game proved that the Bulldogs were the best team left out of the playoff, and they were probably better than a team or two that did make it.

Now, a new season is almost here, and Georgia is looking to get back to the mountaintop of college football. Right now, Michigan is wearing the crown after taking down Alabama and Washington in last year's CFP, but the Bulldogs are the favorite to win it all this season.

First things first, Georgia has to worry about the SEC before worrying about winning a national championship. They are obviously also the favorite to win the conference, and here are three reasons why they will get it done.

Carson Beck

Returning your quarterback is always huge, and Georgia football will have theirs back next season. Carson Beck will be leading the Bulldogs yet again, and he should end up being one of the best QBs in college football. This is a bit of a down year in college football in terms of QBs, so Beck has a chance to really make a name for himself. He has the second best odds to win the Heisman behind Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel. Beck has a chance to have a special season, and he can lead Georgia to big things.

Defense

You know what they say, defense wins championships, and Georgia football has consistently had one of the best defenses in college football in recent years. That isn't changing either. Kirby Smart has created something special in Athens and at this point they are just reloading on talent every single year as they are consistently recruiting better than the vast majority of college football. That defense is going to be physical and mean once again, and it is going to make it hard for any team to score a lot of points on them. With that alone, the Bulldogs can hang with anyone.

No more Nick Saban

Just when Georgia football thought that they were over the hump and past Nick Saban and Alabama, he spoiled their season by beating them in the SEC championship last year. Saban and the Crimson Tide have been dominating the SEC for more than 15 years, but the Bulldogs obviously gained a lot of ground on them in the past few seasons. Then, Saban retired after last year. Now, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs are in prime position to take over the SEC and go on a similar run that Saban and Alabama went on. They need to make sure that it starts this year.