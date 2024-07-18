While Jaylen Brown doubts Bronny James's NBA potential and Gilbert Arenas has thrown shade at James, Rachel Nichols, on FS1's Undisputed, thinks the criticism James has faced is entirely unfair.

“I think that people are looking at him as if he’s a top-10 pick,” Nichols told Skip Bayless. “He’s not a top-10 pick. He is a No. 55 pick. The expectations for a No. 55 pick should be that you’re largely headed to the G-League and may get some games up in the NBA. Last year’s No. 55 pick (Isaiah Wong) played four total minutes in the NBA. He didn’t average four minutes a game in the NBA — four total minutes, and those came in one game.”

Some of that criticism, of course, comes from Nichols's Undisputed colleague Skip Bayless, who just yesterday spent an entire segment on Tuesday’s show debating Bronny James winning a Call of Duty tournament at the Summer League and why it was a “bad look” for him.

Are people bullying Bronny James too much?

Nichols said that James has to “earn the damn ball,” taking a page out of her colleague Keyshawn Johnson’s book, and he knows that he hasn’t yet. She added that it was fine that James hasn’t yet because this is who he is.

“Bronny James is a No. 55 pick,” said Nichols. “J.J. Redick has come out and said he’s a developmental player. We all knew this going in. So, to sit there and criticize him for Summer League numbers that, as I have said several times, stats do not matter in Summer League.

“We have seen guys have bad Summer Leagues and go on to have good NBA careers. What Bronny needs to get used to in the Summer League is the speed of the game. He needs to get used to new coaches and teammates and new schemes. And he has to get used to the attention he’s getting. Because that’s one of the other things I saw sitting courtside at that game on Monday night…Every time he touched the ball, the crowd perked up. And when he finally scored in the fourth quarter, there was just this wave.”

Through that lens, the criticism and parameters set on Bronny James do seem unfair. No 55th pick ever had such tremendous expectations, but instead, James is being critiqued like a lottery pick. Given his medical history and short college career, it should be understood that he will take time to evolve. That's why he should be seen as a raw, developing second-round prospect and not the successor to his father, LeBron James, as he is currently.