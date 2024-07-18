The Las Vegas Raiders have a solid all-around team heading into what should be a season of Instant Classics in the AFC West vs. Jim Harbaugh's Chargers, Andy Reid's Chiefs and Sean Payton's Broncos.

The West figures to be must-see TV all season long and Davante Adams' Raiders are a factor in that equation. The Raiders will rely on Aidan O'Connell at the quarterback position this season but there is concern that he won't be productive and consistent enough to get the job done.

On Wednesday, Adams' latest interview comments showed him pouring gasoline on Aaron Rodgers rumors as he approached the topic in a surprising way.

The Adams comments came during a slide in the WR rankings that was not deemed to be his fault. Meanwhile, the ten greatest Raiders in franchise history were ranked.

The flurry of activity has coincided with Adams' earth-shaking appearance on Hall-of-Famer Shannon Sharpe's ‘Club Shay Shay' television show that has many fans talking about the possibilities for the Raiders this upcoming season and beyond.

Adam Speaks On Rodgers Rumors

Adams has been careful to say all the right things this offseason with Antonio Pierce now steering the Raiders' ship into enemy territory, but he couldn't contain himself when the topic of Aaron Rodgers came up during a long-winded chat with Shannon Sharpe recently.

“If I'm going to be reunited with anybody, it would be Aaron Rodgers,” Adams said.

“I'm locked in with the Raiders, and I feel really good about this team. As far as I know, they feel good about me.”

Adams said that outside voices have discussed potential team-ups with star players and former teams in recent years, so much so that he has been forced to discuss rumors that were not started by him while others thought the contrary.

He will take the field with Aidan O'Connell as his likely starting QB this season. He said that playing with Rodgers made things easier on him in the past, something that has fans wondering how he feels about playing with Aidan O'Connell.

Fans React To Adams' Rodgers Comments

Fans reacted to Adams' emotional comments on X after Sharpe's video was posted.

“You do not feel good about that team (the Raiders),” one fan wrote, perhaps referencing Adams' comment that life was “a hell of a lot easier' with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback.

“He's a Jet,” another fan succinctly said.

“He chased the money and has been miserable ever since,” another fan added about Adams in the comments section.

The Raiders open their preseason on Aug. 10 against the Minnesota Vikings.