3 Reasons Montrezl Harrell is a perfect fit for LaMelo Ball, Hornets

After all the dramatic news at the trade deadline before time expired, the Charlotte Hornets made a splash. They traded with the Washington Wizards for Montrezl Harrell, giving up Ish Smith and Vernon Carey. Harrell automatically fits in with this team. The young, energetic, and fun play style of the run and gun Hornets is a match made in heaven. Giving up Smith hurts the rotation in the backcourt. Smith was someone who provided solid minutes off the bench as a back up for LaMelo Ball. It is a small price to pay for what the Hornets are about to get from the former Sixth Man of the Year winner.

Front court help

The Hornets have needed something to change in their front court all season long. They have struggled to dominate the paint in a lot of their games this season and never had a go to guy down low in the post. Harrell is only 6’7, but he plays much bigger than his actual size.

MONTREZL HARRELL IS A BULLY. 😤 pic.twitter.com/8PStypQwfx — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 18, 2021

Whether he plays the at the four or five, he will bring a different kind of tenacity to the squad. He’ll likely be the best rebounder already. Most importantly, Ball has a pick and roll partner that is a more reliable finisher than Mason Plumlee or PJ Washington.

The Hornets’ rotation at both big man spots have improved. Heading into the postseason, they front court’s success will be crucial for this team.

Veteran presence

The Hornets have a lot of young guys on the team that are younger than the age of 25. Two of their corner stones in LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges are 20 and 23 respectively. They have a lot of room to grow and learn how to handle things in the league as they mature. Having a guy like Harrell is perfect.

He’s played with a couple superstars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Not to mention a slew of other tough-nosed vets like Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley. The point is, he knows what it takes to win in this league. He knows how to endure the highs and the lows in a professional manner.

Harrell isn’t an All-Star caliber player, but he is one of those vital glue guys for teams. One of those guys that young guys look up to and seek out for advice. Plus, he does look like he can be a pretty intimidating member on any team. The Hornets might’ve just picked up their enforcer, which is important for all teams to have.

Montrezl Harrell just broke the backboard to end the game 😳 (via showtimefilms1/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/gYtoxwLMi3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 26, 2021

A happy franchise player

As mentioned above, LaMelo Ball should love this. Getting a player who is respected by many in the league is a big plus. Ball also hasn’t played with anyone with that type of dog in him. Sure, the Hornets have several players who are tough nosed and gritty guys, but Harrell is different. It goes to show that this organization is willing to add pieces that fit that team well and can help them win right now. Mitch Kupchak has done a good job surrounding his key young players with a holster of veterans that can aid to Ball’s development.

The Hornets still didn’t grab that defensive minded center that many feel they need, but Harrell is not a bad consolation prize. The Hornets love to get up a lot of three-pointers and having Harrell can change that a little bit. From post ups, to second chance points, the offense can venture down low a little more. They are such a perimeter-oriented team.

For Harrell, it is a nice fresh start. After getting traded to Washington over the summer as part of the Russell Westbrook deal, he has a chance to thrive in a new city. Playing with LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges is likely the best young talent he’s had the chance to play with. Plus, he gets to come back home. Harrell is from Tarboro, North Carolina.