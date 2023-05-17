The newly revived WWE World Heavyweight Championship will finally find its recipient next Saturday at Night of Champions. The question is, who will be wearing it around their waist at show close, Seth Rollins or A.J. Styles?

There’s some that question the reappearance of the title that will be exclusive to the Raw brand. Some view it as nothing more than a secondary title, a consolation prize for WWE not wanting to either find Roman Reigns’ successor or split his titles. Nevertheless, there will be a new/old title in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship back full time after next Saturday, and it only seems fitting that Seth Rollins should be its first holder.

Seth Rollins carries Raw

Seth Rollins, 36, looks to be entering the prime of his career. Rollins is actually in his 11th year in the company as part of the main roster. In that amount of time, Rollins has been part of one of the greatest groups (The Shield) in WWE history, delivered what many call the greatest Money In The Bank cash-in of all-time and is a two-time Grand Slam Champion. There’s not much more that he can add to his resume — except the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Yes, it’s a title that Rollins has won before, but at this point in his career, it would mean much more. Rollins has arguably never been as hot as he is right now in his entire career. Granted, you could say he doesn’t need the title, that his character alone carries him — which would be true — but with Raw needing a champion to carry their show every week, Rollins is perfect for that role right now.

With WWE wanting to keep Cody Rhodes far away from any sort of main title right now to “finish his story,” Rollins is the next best fit, if not the best fit to carry the show as its champion. It’s Monday Night Rollins for a reason.

First successful run as a babyface

With over a decade of work comes an immense amount of change. Some for the better, some for the worse. Seth Rollins has been at his best when he’s a heel. His first run as champion after cashing-in at WrestleMania 31 was highly successful, where if not for an ACL tear, he would have had a year-long run with the title, if not longer.

After returning from ACL surgery, Rollins suffered through years of attempting to be a babyface, even holding the Universal Championship on a few occasions. But it never seemed to fit Rollins and he was then, at times, lowered down the card competing for the company’s secondary titles. His character went through several alterations as well, from “The Messiah” to “The Visionary” to now Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

Now, through all the goofy outfits and obnoxious laughing, the fans are all in as Rollins is the babyface they’ve always wanted. With Reigns being the top heel in the company, holding the main title on SmackDown, it only makes sense that Rollins, a babyface, be the main champion on Raw.

A.J. Styles will stay on SmackDown

When the WWE Draft took place a couple weeks ago, no one knew that future SmackDown stars were going to be involved in a tournament for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. When Rollins won the Raw side of the tournament, it only made sense that a heel would be going against him at Night of Champions from SmackDown.

WWE is wanting a lot out of this match, and they know Rollins and Styles, two of the best in-ring workers in the business currently, are able to put on a classic. The potential that the match possesses with the talents of Rollins and Styles will perceivably make the match and the title seem that much more important. However, with Styles having his stable on SmackDown, it just seems unlikely that he would win the title and then move to Raw. WWE seems like they have other plans for Styles on the blue brand. No matter how clear of a favorite or obvious it may seem that Rollins is for the title, putting it on Styles seems unlikely right now.

Seth Rollins has always wanted to be “The Man,” but either his Shield teammates or his wife have taken that title from him over the years. With the standard of work Rollins has been putting in over the years, connecting with the fans like he didn’t do in previous years, this is Rollins time to at least be the main player on one brand.