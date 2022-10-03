3 running backs Javonte Williams fantasy football owners must add amid season-ending injury

The Denver Broncos lost a crucial divisional matchup in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. They also lost their top running back Javonte Williams to an injury, and there was concern that he would miss a substantial amount of time with the injury. Those fears came true today when it was announced that Williams would miss the rest of the 2022 season after he tore his ACL, which is a crushing blow for the Broncos.

Denver’s offense hasn’t had much success in the early going with Russell Wilson under center. Wilson had his best game of the season against the Raiders in Week 4, but it didn’t end up leading to a win. Things will get even tougher for the Broncos now that Javonte Williams is out.

Javonte Williams being out for the rest of the season is also a big blow for fantasy football owners. If you have Williams, chances are you used one of your first draft picks on him, and will now be scrambling to find a replacement for him. If that’s the case, there’s no need to fear, because we have already identified three running backs that fantasy owners need to add if they are looking for a replacement for Williams. With that being said, let’s get into the list.

3. Tyler Allgeier

Tyler Allgeier opened the season playing behind Cordarrelle Patterson in the Atlanta Falcons offense at running back. But Patterson is set to hit the injured list with a knee injury, opening a path for Allgeier to get a much larger role in Atlanta’s offense moving forward. That will make him a very enticing fantasy option for as long as Patterson is out.

Allgeier already did a great job filling in for Patterson in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns, as he picked up 84 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, while also adding a 20-yard reception to his tally as well. For those keeping track at home, that’s 104 yards 11 total touches, which is nearly ten yards per touch. That’s very good efficiency for the young running back.

The Falcons may opt to have Allgeier split carries with Caleb Huntley, who had 10 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown himself against the Browns, but it seems likely Allgeier will get the majority of the touches given the fact Huntley only had one carry on the season entering Week 4. Allgeier showed what he can do with a large volume of carries against Cleveland, and he will be available on the waiver wire in most leagues heading into Week 5, making him a very solid replacement for Javonte Williams.

2. Brian Robinson

Brian Robinson seemed set to be the Washington Commanders lead running back this season, despite Antonio Gibson’s presence on the roster. Unfortunately, Robinson ended up getting shot twice in the leg in an armed robbery attempt right before the start of the season. That sent him to the injured reserve, which meant he would be held out for at least the first four games of the season.

With four games officially in the books, Brian Robinson seems set to return to the Commanders in Week 5. Despite Gibson’s strong start to the season, he’s been phased out of the backfield recently, as head coach Ron Rivera seems to be clearing a path for Robinson’s return. Assuming Robinson does actually return for Week 5, he’s a solid addition with a lot of upside if he ends up getting the bulk of the Commanders carries.

Playing Brian Robinson right off the bat may be a bit risky; after all, he hasn’t even played a single snap in the NFL yet. But there’s a chance that Robinson could emerge as the top option in the Commanders crowded running back room. Robinson is available in most leagues, and now may be the perfect time to take a flier on him if he’s still around as your replacement for Javonte Williams.

1. Rex Burkhead

Rex Burkhead has played in all four games for the Houston Texans so far, and only managed to accrue 17 total carries. That may seem like a problem, but Burkhead’s value at running back doesn’t come as a runner; it comes as a receiver. In PPR leagues, Burkhead is probably the safest option to replace Javonte Williams, because it seems like he has a floor as to what he will produce with each week,

Burkhead turned in his best fantasy outing of the season despite not getting a single carry out of the backfield. He hauled in five passes for 39 yards and a touchdown, which isn’t a bad line in PPR leagues. With Dameon Pierce emerging to take the bulk of the carries out of the Texans backfield, Burkhead’s fantasy value may exist solely in his ability to produce as a receiver.

On one hand, that’s a frightening prospect. But on the other hand, Burkhead has a solid floor that not many other running backs have on the free agent market. In PPR leagues, he’s a strong option, while non-PPR leagues may want to look into adding one of the guys mentioned above. His ceiling may not be the highest, but it doesn’t get much safer than Burkhead when it comes to the free agent running back market right now.