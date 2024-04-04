The Las Vegas Raiders have been on a high note in recent months after a strong finish to the 2023-2024 season and the coronation of Antonio Pierce as head coach. Pierce, a linebacker during his playing days in the NFL, has helped transform Las Vegas into a tough-minded and physical team. but there is still much work to be done on the AFC West franchise's roster during this offseason.
The Raiders hold one pick in each round of the 2024 NFL Draft including two seventh-round picks and the 13th overall pick. With these picks, coach Pierce and the Raiders have aspirations of drafting help for quarterback Aidan O'Connell and perhaps even taking his future replacement.
Recently, the focus shifted to the past as ex-Raiders GM Mike Mayock shared his thoughts on the shocking disappointment of the Derek Carr era in Vegas. The draft and a talented young quarterback were mentioned by Raiders star Davante Adams recently as a lead-up to the team's forthcoming 2024 selections in Detroit.
Las Vegas needs help on the defensive front and the offensive line among other positions, but there are several sleepers they should consider heading into the Draft.
The following are three sleeper prospects Coach Pierce's team should consider heading into the crucial offseason event that fans and management alike should keep their eyes on:
1. Michael Penix Jr.-
Penix Jr. is a controversial prospect heading into the 2024 NFL Draft because of his lack of ‘elite' size and arm strength. The Raiders could use another cerebral and sharp-minded quarterback prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, however, and Penix Jr. certainly fits the bill.
He thrived in college with both the Indiana Hooisers out of the Big Ten and Washington Huskies out of the Pac-12, giving him a leg up on the competition when it comes to what's going on between his ears. The left-handed college superstar fell short in his quests for both the Heisman Trophy and College Football Playoff championship, but that doesn't mean he won't be a helpful addition to an NFL team.
Selecting Penix Jr. with the 13th overall pick seems like a bit of a reach for the Raiders, but Penix Jr. could be around later in the Draft. The Raiders may have to trade up to get him, and it would likely be worth the expense. Penix Jr. has a football mind that would make the Raiders better both now and for the foreseeable future, both in practice and in the game if he does end up playing early.
2. Roman Wilson-
The unsung hero of the Michigan Wolverines' national championship is one of the most underrated receiver prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. Wilson is a physical blocker and tireless worker who teamed with Blake Corum to form arguably the hardest-working WR-RB duo in the nation last season.
Wilson also happened to be the fastest player on the 2023-2024 National Champions' entire team according to an informal poll of his teammates, and backed their confidence up with a blazing, sub-4.40 forty-yard dash time at the 2024 NFL Combine.
3. Trevor Keegan-
The defending champion Wolverines had more NFL Combine invitees than any team in NFL history, a feather in the cap of former coach Jim Harbaugh and a sign of things to come in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Trevor Keegan is oftentimes overlooked due to the fact that he plays along the offensive front and has a taller and more slender build than a traditional starting guard. He is incredibly strong and well built, however, and is being criminally underrated as a projected 5th round pick in April's NFL Draft.
The Raiders would do well to target Trevor Keegan for a third or even second round position if they are brave enough to pull the trigger. With his warrior's eye paint reminiscent of former number two overall pick Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions and incredible pass protection statistics, Keegan is a sleeper pick for an All-Rookie First Team selection in 2024-2025, regardless of where he is selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Plus, he looks the part of a Raider with his fearsome eye black. At 6-foot-6, 320 pounds, the Illinois native an ex-Wolverines guard has everything it takes to play and contribute from day one as a guard or perhaps even at tackle and center. He might be the most underrated player in the draft, and he could start as a rookie if he ends up being drafted by Las Vegas.