Fairfield, in particular, has a perfect conference record and is 22-1 so far this season.

The latest AP Top 25 Women's Basketball Poll has once again ignited a conversation around the rankings and takeaways in Week 18. This time, the focus is on the notable omissions and underestimations. Among the teams that find themselves on the fringes or undervalued, Fairfield, UNLV and Utah stand out as noteworthy teams that have not been fully recognized for their achievements on the court.

Fairfield women's basketball

Fairfield's women's basketball team's exclusion from the AP Top 25 is a glaring oversight considering their impressive 22-1 record, including a perfect 14-0 in MAAC play. Their success isn't just a matter of winning games; it's how they win. The Stags secured their best victory of the season against St. John's, a top 100 RPI, or rating percentage index, team, with a 67-62 win, where Meghan Andersen led with 15 points and nine rebounds (Per WFSB 3). Other notable wins include beating Niagara (77-54), Lipscomb (89-66), and Manhattan (82-58) via BVM Sports.

With a 20-game winning streak and a dominance that has been unmatched in their conference, Fairfield's statistical resume screams top-25 recognition.

UNLV women's basketball

UNLV's case is similarly compelling. The Lady Rebels hold an impressive 22-2 overall record, with a dominant 12-1 in Mountain West play, highlighted by their 23rd consecutive win on Feb. 17 against Air Force in a 95-68 victory. Led by Desi-Rae Young, who notched 19 points and nine rebounds in that game, UNLV showcased their scoring efficiency, shooting 59.7% from the field, per BVM Sports. Their bench depth is also notable, contributing 42 points in the victory.

“We're finding ways to win; that's the biggest thing,” coach Lindy La Rocque said, as Alex Wright of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. “Not every game is going to be a blowout, and that's OK. Sometimes people think we play bad because we don't beat a team by 20 points, but that's not always the case, especially late in the year.”

With dominating statistics, including outrebounding opponents 42-33 and consistently outshooting them, UNLV's exclusion from the top 25 is an eye-raising decision that overlooks the quantitative evidence that they belong with the best of the best.

Utah women's basketball

Utah women's basketball ranked No. 18 in the latest AP Poll, is a case of being undervalued rather than outright snubbed. The Utes' climb in the rankings follows significant victories, including a buzzer-beater upset on Feb. 16 over then No. 8-ranked Colorado. However, their current ranking does not accurately reflect their season's accomplishments or statistical standing – notably their No. 6 position in the NCAA NET rankings, per Alex Vejar of The Salt Lake Tribune.

Utah has defeated three Top 10 teams this season, highlighting their competitive edge and ability to perform under pressure. This has been further showcased by overcoming critical player injuries like Issy Palmer and Gianna Kneepkens (Michelle Bodkin KSL Sports).

Notably, Utah women's basketball is ranked No. 18 in the country according to the AP Top 25. However, it also has the most considerable discrepancy of any team between their NET and AP rankings.

The AP Top 25 Poll, though an important indicator of how teams are doing throughout the season, has consistently overlooked the complete accomplishments of teams such as Fairfield, UNLV, and Utah. These teams have proven to be strong competitors this season. As the season moves forward and teams gear up for March, the ongoing wins for teams like Fairfield, UNLV and Utah prove there's more to the game than the usual rankings.