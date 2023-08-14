The Dallas Stars went on a deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2023. In fact, they were just two wins away from advancing to the Stanley Cup Final. However, they fell to the eventual Stanley Cup champions Vegas Golden Knights.

The Stars entered this summer with the clear goal of taking the next step. And they made some intriguing moves to potentially get them over the hump. Perhaps the most intriguing addition to the Dallas lineup is veteran forward Matt Duchene, who joined from the Nashville Predators in NHL Free Agency.

Despite the veteran additions, Dallas is likely to rely on some of their prospects to play key roles this season. This is nothing entirely new for them. In fact, forward Wyatt Johnston took the step from prospect to contributor this past season.

Others are waiting in the wings to make an impact similar to that of Johnston. So, let's take a look at three prospects in the Dallas Stars system who fans might want to keep in mind ahead of the 2023-24 season.

3) Mavrik Bourque

Mavrik Bourque played his first full season of professional hockey after starring for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Shawinigan Cataractes for four seasons. And his first experience in pro hockey was a success.

The 21-year-old Quebec native scored 20 goals and 47 points in 70 games for the AHL's Texas Stars. He added another goal and four points in eight games in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Bourque faces an uphill battle to make the NHL roster. The top six appear to be set, as does the bottom six. Duchene, Mason Marchment, Ty Dellandrea, and Evgenii Dadonov are projected as the team's bottom-six wingers, according to Daily Faceoff.

That said, Bourque could push someone like Marchement, who underperformed last season. Even if he falls short of making the NHL roster out of camp, keep your eye on the 21-year-old. He could make an impact sooner rather than later for the Dallas Stars.

2) Logan Stankoven

Stankoven is a highly touted prospect for the Stars. He has served as the captain of the Western Hockey League's Kamloops Blazers for the last two seasons. This past season saw the 20-year-old score 34 goals and 97 points for the Blazers. In the WHL Playoffs, he added another 10 goals and 30 points in just 14 games.

Stankoven is quite clearly ready to make the leap to pro hockey. He signed his entry-level contract back in 2021, but the first year of that contract has yet to actually go into effect. That's likely to change this season.

Stankoven is currently projected to play on the second line, according to Daily Faceoff. That would be quite the jump for the 20-year-old. And if Duchene indeed plays on the wing in Dallas, Stankoven faces stiff competition. However, if he puts in a good performance for the Stars this fall, Stankoven might just force his way onto the second line.

1) Thomas Harley

Thomas Harley played for the Stars this past season, though most of his action came in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He was a reliable presence on the backend while scoring nine points in 19 games.

The Stars did not add much in the way of NHL contributors on the blueline this summer. In fact, their only notable defensive signing was veteran Gavin Beyreuther. Beyreuther figures to serve as the team's seventh defenseman.

As a result, the Stars as essentially penciling in Harley for a big role. Daily Faceoff backs up this idea, projecting the 22-year-old to play on the second pairing with Jani Hakanpaa. However, this could be a lot to ask of a player who has 60 combined games of experience across the regular season and playoffs.

Harley looks to have a roster spot already secured. What he needs to prove before the season begins is that the Stars are correct to place their faith in him. And he needs to show that he is ready to take on more minutes at the NHL level.