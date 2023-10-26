Of course the first regular season game ends in a heart attack for fans as the Miami Heat just scraped by the Detroit Pistons, 103-102, where it came down to the final possession. While Miami is known for these types of games against teams they should beat on paper, it's key to remember that this is game 1 out of 82.

FINAL: Miami holds on to win a 103-102 matchup against the Detroit Pistons. A win is a win, but the Heat almost let it slip. There biggest lead of the night was 20. #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/jhLDmuYhAz — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) October 26, 2023

After missing the whole preseason, Jimmy Butler scored 19 points and recorded 13 rebounds to go with four assists and two steals. Heat big-man Bam Adebayo led the team in scoring with 22 as well as eight rebounds. Including Butler and Adebayo, the Heat had five players in double-digits.

At the end of the day, a win is a win as the Heat start the season with a bang in front of a lively crowd at the Kaseya Center where every home game feels like a playoff contest. Here are three takeaways from the win against the Pistons:

Heat facing a youthful Pistons team

When the starting lineups were announced prior to the start of the game, an interesting observation can be noticed. When looking at the starters for Detroit, there wasn't one player over the age of 22. At first, they played like a team with very little experience as they committed over 10 turnovers in the first quarter alone, which allowed the Heat build up a big lead.

When hearing the ages of the team, you would think the Heat would have no problems finishing off the Pistons. You'd be wrong. The Pistons settled down and gave the Heat all they could give until the very last possession.

For Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra though, it's not surprising to see this roster compete, especially when their head coach is Monty Williams. Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints that their talent is immeasurable and mixing that with Williams' coaching is going to cause a lot of problems.

“When you have that many top of the draft guys, either everything's wrong or you're getting top of the food chain talent year after year. If you're getting a bunch of top picks and you have a roster full of them, that means you have a bunch of future stars,” Spoelstra said. And Monty [Williams], if you know anything about him, he's gonna get those guys competing really hard. They're going to get organized, they're going to have a great spirit about him, they're going to get better as the season goes.”

Asked HC Erik Spoelstra about how youthful this Pistons group and the problems they caused for the Heat. His response: #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/IE98oIQvTk — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) October 26, 2023

Pistons kept it close against the Heat

At one point, the largest lead the Heat had was 19 points against the youthful Pistons squad, but it started to dwindle as the game moved forward. When it came to the final moments, that big lead was erased to just one singular point. While the Heat and fans of the team can sleep well at night that they won, it was almost a disaster to start the season.

Heat star Jimmy Butler expressed that it shouldn't be too surprising for the Pistons naysayers as he feels that the team filled with youth will surprise people this season and that playing them makes him feel “young again.”

“They're good. I think that they're only gonna get better together. They're younger, they're confident, they know what they can do and they get right to it,” Butler said to ClutchPoints. “And like I said, I think they're gonna win a lot more games this year with the talent that they do have and with coach Monty [Williams] leading those guys. I look forward to competing against them, it makes me feel young again.”

Asked Jimmy Butler and how the Pistons performed against the Heat. He believes they’re going to win more games than people expect and that facing them “makes him feel young again.” Full response: #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/MNMiU1kYTG — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) October 26, 2023

The Pistons caused a lot of problems in the paint as they blocked a total of 13 shots compared to Miami's 3. Detroit's star player Cade Cunningham has lived up to the hype as he led the Pistons with 22 points. At the end of the day, the Heat got the win even though it came down to the final second.

An already crucial win ahead of tough road schedule

It's hard to say that the first basketball game of the season is a “must win,” but when looking at the schedule ahead, the next three games are all on the road and each matchup is grueling. It starts Friday with an Eastern Conference Final rematch against the Boston Celtics and then the next day, they travel to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. After that, they have a test against the new look Milwaukee Bucks as they'll face Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo on Oct. 30.

If there is one thing that Spoelstra, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo all said post-game, is that all are ready for the challenge. The Heat are currently 1-0 heading into the tough road stand.