The Utah Utes stamped their class and blew out the Southern Utah Thunderbirds, 73-7, for Utah football’s first win of the season.

The Utes were anticipated to defeat the Thunderbirds, who were paid $600,000 to participate in the game. It wasn’t a shocker by any stretch. Nonetheless, defeating a club by more than 60 points in any context allows for some introspection. Utah Utes coach Kyle Whittingham stated that he does not want his players to be fooled by the lopsided nature of the outcome.

“I don’t know if there’s a challenge other than making sure your players understand that we have a lot to fix and we don’t have all the answers,” the coach told the Salt Lake Tribune. “We have to get better if we want to get to where we ultimately want to end up.”

In the aftermath of this ridiculously lopsided matchup, here are three takeaways from Utah football’s blowout win over Southern Utah.

3. Offense is a powder keg

After a disappointing first quarter in which the Utes only scored seven points and committed three penalties, Utah football’s offense exploded in the second quarter. The Utes scored 38 points in a row in the second quarter and gained 250 yards.

Utah scored on all six of its second-quarter possessions, five of which were touchdowns.

Utah QB Cameron Rising finished the quarter 10-for-13 for 183 yards and three passing touchdowns. He was unstoppable all throughout.

Dalton Kincaid had two touchdown receptions, and Brant Kuithe had one. Kincaid was especially effective in the second period, gaining 75 yards.

The offense, which didn’t have many long-yardage passing plays against Florida a week ago, had three deep plays in the fourth quarter, including a 37-yard ball from Rising to Daryl Kincaid.

While facing a WAC opponent in Southern Utah, Utah football’s offense showed that it could be a well-oiled machine even after a slow start.

2. Defense, Defense, Defense

Not to be outdone by the offense, the Utah Utes’ defense only surrendered one score. This was a 28-yard QB pull by Grady Robison following a turnover by Tavion Thomas in the first quarter.

Aside from that hiccup, however, the Utes’ defense was outstanding.

During the whole game, Utah limited Southern Utah to just 85 yards — 42 passing and 43 rushing. On third downs, SUU went only 1-for-12.

The Utes caused two turnovers: a diving interception on a deflected throw by lineman Junior Tafuna and a pick-six by RJ Hubert.

This was a great bounce-back performance for the defense, especially after a horrible tackling effort against Florida. In that game, the Utes missed 27 tackles.

In preparation for this game against Southern Utah, the Utes worked tackling extensively this week, and it showed on Saturday. Utah finished strong, which was certainly a welcome improvement over the Florida game.

Remember that holding an offense to less than 100 yards is outstanding no matter who the opponent is.

1. Utah football’s RBs are good

Tavion Thomas carried much of the load against Florida last week, gaining 115 yards and scoring once. In that encounter, Jaylon Glover did not have a carry while Chris Curry got 13 yards.

On Saturday, Curry and Glover redeemed themselves. They received most of the carries and maximized their opportunities.

Curry gained 60 yards and a touchdown on six attempts, while Glover gained 53 yards and two touchdowns. Curry, a transfer from LSU, had a 24-yard rushing TD, and Glover, a freshman, scored from 29 yards out. Both players have surely made the case for to get more rushing opportunities in the future.