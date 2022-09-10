Utah football extends most random streak ever to 19 seasons amid 66-point Week 2 win

Utah football rebounded nicely following their narrow Week 1 loss with a convincing 73-7 victory over Southern Utah on Saturday. The Utes dominated throughout the affair and were clearly in complete control. They also extended an impressive streak in the win. ESPN’s Porter Lawson shared the following report after Utah posted a pick six during the game.

“The streak lives on! RJ Hubert gets the easy INT and returns it for 6 FBS-high 19 straight season with a pick six for @Utah_Football. Pick Six! Utah now has an INT returned for a TD in each of the last 19 seasons, the longest such streak in college football.”

This is a rather random streak for Utah football. But 19 consecutive seasons with a pick six does stand out. It leads all of college football and Utah can make it an even 20 years next season.

On a more important note, the Utes earned a quality all-around victory against a team they needed to defeat. Quarterback Cameron Rising went 17-23 with over 250 passing yards and 3 touchdowns. Backup QB Bryson Barnes went 6-6 with a TD as well.

Wide receiver Dalton Kincaid reeled in 7 receptions for Utah football in the victory. He also added a pair of touchdowns.

Utah football impressed on defense as well. After allowing a first quarter TD, the Utes shutout Southern Utah during the final three quarters of the game. They added 2 interceptions for good measure.

Utah will try to build momentum following this blowout win. They are scheduled to play SDSU next week in a home affair.