3 things to expect in the Hornets’ season opener

The Charlotte Hornets are set to face off against the Indiana Pacers in their season debut on October 20.

The Pacers eliminated the Hornets in the play-in tournament last season.

The Hornets shouldn’t need any extra motivation to play in the long awaited season opener. They have improved their roster from the last time they were out. Adding rookies that will see the floor early in James Bouknight and Kai Jones, as well as established veterans like Mason Plumlee and Kelly Oubre. All of those guys mix well with the play styles of Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball. The season opener will be a good sample of what to expect for the other 81 games.

Hornets highlights: Transition Basketball

The Hornets had one of the fastest paces in the league last season. LaMelo Ball was the main reason for that. His ability to push the ball up the floor in transition and throw picture-perfect outlet passes is phenomenal. Ball was able to find his teammates for easy baskets. This season should be no different. If anything it should be better. All four of the new editions can run the floor well and should love this fast paced offense.

The Hornets looked their best when they were able to leak out for easy baskets. Not to mention, Miles Bridges is a highlight reel just waiting to happen.

Ball has the keys to the offense already, so the Hornets’ game plan will likely be centered around his strengths. Don’t be surprised if this team is number one in fast break points at the end of the season.

Great Chemistry

Even with some new additions, this team already appears to be a tight knit group. Terry Rozier has made an effort to keep these guys together after running those summer workouts in Miami. James Borrego also had his players at his house to go over some hoop stuff, but also just to chill out. They’ve passed through the awkward stage of just meeting each other and straight to enjoying each others company. With that, they probably have a good idea of where they like to be on the court.

Remember, James Borrego is from the San Antonio Spurs coaching tree. Which means that ball movement is critical. With the chemistry that they are building, it seems like that won’t be a problem at all. Even if it starts out a little rough at first, they are sure to find their rhythm eventually.

Ball-star

Everyone is expecting LaMelo Ball to come out and show out this season. He came into the league last year and exceeded expectations, taking home the Rookie of the Year award as well as putting the spotlight on the city of Charlotte. Ball averaged just under 16 points, 5.9 boards, and 6.1 assists last season. His numbers will only continue to improve as the seasons wanes on. His team’s record should also improve. Thus allowing him to possibly be an all-star in only his second season.

It’s not impossible. A lot of the NBA’s top guards play for the Western Conference anyway, so making cracking the roster out east should be a little easier as well. As long as the Hornets are winning games and Ball is a large factor, making it to the All-star game will be a cinch for him. Not to mention, he and his brother Lonzo are probably competing to see who will make it in first. Bragging rights on vacation is huge in any sibling rivalry. We will see the start of his attempt for a spot on the roster in the season opener.

The Hornets are sure to be one of the most exciting young teams in the league. They have the right mixture of veterans to make another team’s night a living hell on a nightly basis. We saw the Atlanta Hawks go on an impressive run to the Eastern Conference Finals last year and nobody could have predicted that.

It’s possible that the Hornets can find themselves in that same position in the best case scenario.

Yeah, it is a far fetched idea, but this organization is brimming with confidence. From the players, to the coaches, hell even to the owner in Michael Jordan. After an impressive run, last season was derailed due to injuries and Covid, they are ready to compete this year. It all starts with game number one against the Pacers. It’ll be Rick Carlisle’s coaching debut with them, but the Hornets should look forward to handing him a loss for his first time out with his new squad.