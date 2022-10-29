“Right now, we get to continue a journey that we’ve been on all season,” Potter said. “It’s had everything in there. Everything’s been in this season so far, and the fact that we get to play one more game and be together another week is pretty darn exciting.”

Even if the Current can’t go from worst to first, they are positioned nicely to contend next year and could attract more talented after building a state of the art practice facility.

Thorns, Current can make NWSL history with most titles

While the Current has had more success in the mid-2010’s, Portland has enjoyed its dominance over the last few years. They have become a juggernaut, having placed second or higher in the standings five out of the last six years. The Thorns went undefeated in 11 straight matches this season and have the league’s top offense. However, the Current’s playoff push has these two teams positioned to become the NWSL leader in championships won.

Whoever wins will have four titles under their belt. The path to get there for both teams will be challenging. The Thorns beat the Current 3-0 in April but Kansas City pushed back in their last bout, forcing a 1-1 draw. This isn’t the same K.C. team from 2021. The Thorns are going to have to counter the Current’s aggressiveness and utilize their bench to get past a red-hot Current team–and they are well equipped to do it.

Sophia Smith vs. AD Franch

It was announced earlier this week that Smith was named this year’s MVP. She became the youngest player in league history to take home the award. The accomplishment wasn’t lost on her.

“I truly have no words – this is so special to me and I wouldn’t be in this position without all the support and belief I had around me from so many people (you know who you are). Thank you.”

Now Smith’s attention will be turned to going up against one of the most clutch goalkeepers in NWSL history. AD Franch has recorded the most playoff saves since the league’s inception and has been a huge reason why the Current are in this position. If Smith is able to get past Kansas City’s defense, the showdown between her and Franch will be must-see TV.

 

