3 things to watch for during the NWSL championship
The NWSL championship is here and the intrigue is palpable. The Kansas City Current and Portland Thorns will meet tonight at 8 p.m. ET to decide who will take home this year’s title. It will be broadcasted on prime time which is a first for the NWSL.
The Thorns, who are the one of two teams in league history to make it to four NWSL championships, got to this point by beating the San Diego Wave 2-1 one week ago. They were one of the most dominant teams in the regular season and scored the most goals in the NWSL this year (51).
The Current were among the teams at the bottom of the playoff picture fighting towards the end of the regular season for a spot in the postseason. They were able to get past Megan Repinoe and the OL Reign in the semifinals with a 2-0 victory.
Now, the two teams will go head to head tonight. Here’s what you should be looking out for.
Current trying to go from worst to first
Kansas City won back-t0-back championships in 2014 and 2015 but have struggled since. They were the worst team in the NWSL last year and didn’t win any matches in their first 13 bouts with opponents. After the season, they made a splash in the offseason by acquiring Sam Mewis and Lynn Williams from the North Carolina Courage. Both had major roles for the United States women’s national team.
However, both players never made it further than the second match of the season and were out for the season. They kept the faith and now find themselves face to face with taking home another title.
“I wasn’t tearing up like some of the other players were, and the veterans,” Lo’eau LaBonta said to ESPN. “I think just because, you know, a lot of us were on the team last year when we were in last and just all the work that we’ve put in, the grind and everything, I think it pays out in the end.”
Current head coach Matt Potter echoed a similar sentiment ahead of the championship.
“Right now, we get to continue a journey that we’ve been on all season,” Potter said. “It’s had everything in there. Everything’s been in this season so far, and the fact that we get to play one more game and be together another week is pretty darn exciting.”
Even if the Current can’t go from worst to first, they are positioned nicely to contend next year and could attract more talented after building a state of the art practice facility.
Thorns, Current can make NWSL history with most titles
While the Current has had more success in the mid-2010’s, Portland has enjoyed its dominance over the last few years. They have become a juggernaut, having placed second or higher in the standings five out of the last six years. The Thorns went undefeated in 11 straight matches this season and have the league’s top offense. However, the Current’s playoff push has these two teams positioned to become the NWSL leader in championships won.
Whoever wins will have four titles under their belt. The path to get there for both teams will be challenging. The Thorns beat the Current 3-0 in April but Kansas City pushed back in their last bout, forcing a 1-1 draw. This isn’t the same K.C. team from 2021. The Thorns are going to have to counter the Current’s aggressiveness and utilize their bench to get past a red-hot Current team–and they are well equipped to do it.
Sophia Smith vs. AD Franch
It was announced earlier this week that Smith was named this year’s MVP. She became the youngest player in league history to take home the award. The accomplishment wasn’t lost on her.
“I truly have no words – this is so special to me and I wouldn’t be in this position without all the support and belief I had around me from so many people (you know who you are). Thank you.”
Now Smith’s attention will be turned to going up against one of the most clutch goalkeepers in NWSL history. AD Franch has recorded the most playoff saves since the league’s inception and has been a huge reason why the Current are in this position. If Smith is able to get past Kansas City’s defense, the showdown between her and Franch will be must-see TV.