The NWSL championship is here and the intrigue is palpable. The Kansas City Current and Portland Thorns will meet tonight at 8 p.m. ET to decide who will take home this year’s title. It will be broadcasted on prime time which is a first for the NWSL.

The Thorns, who are the one of two teams in league history to make it to four NWSL championships, got to this point by beating the San Diego Wave 2-1 one week ago. They were one of the most dominant teams in the regular season and scored the most goals in the NWSL this year (51).

The Current were among the teams at the bottom of the playoff picture fighting towards the end of the regular season for a spot in the postseason. They were able to get past Megan Repinoe and the OL Reign in the semifinals with a 2-0 victory.

Now, the two teams will go head to head tonight. Here’s what you should be looking out for.

Current trying to go from worst to first

Kansas City won back-t0-back championships in 2014 and 2015 but have struggled since. They were the worst team in the NWSL last year and didn’t win any matches in their first 13 bouts with opponents. After the season, they made a splash in the offseason by acquiring Sam Mewis and Lynn Williams from the North Carolina Courage. Both had major roles for the United States women’s national team.

However, both players never made it further than the second match of the season and were out for the season. They kept the faith and now find themselves face to face with taking home another title.

“I wasn’t tearing up like some of the other players were, and the veterans,” Lo’eau LaBonta said to ESPN. “I think just because, you know, a lot of us were on the team last year when we were in last and just all the work that we’ve put in, the grind and everything, I think it pays out in the end.”

Current head coach Matt Potter echoed a similar sentiment ahead of the championship.