Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren suffered one of the rarest injuries in the history of the NBA on Sunday. Holmgren suffered a right iliac hip fracture in the first quarter of the Thunder's 127-116 loss to the Golden State Warriors, forcing him to miss up to ten weeks before being reevaluated. This, amid the Thunder awaiting Isaiah Hartenstein's return and missing Jaylin Williams, Oklahoma City's suddenly thin at center. And should be on the market for a replacement.

Here are three potential suitors of top-tier centers reportedly on the NBA market that could be in play for the Thunder:

The Washington Wizards signed Jonas Valanciunas to lead its rebuilding roster over the offseason. The 13-year veteran center averages 12.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks this season and yields the kind of production conducive to the void left in the absence of Holmgren and Hartenstein. However, given that the Wizards inked Valanciunas to a new deal during the summer, Washington cannot move his contract until December 14, and the Thunder's needs are immediate.

Still, this could be a path worth taking after the deadline passes, especially if Hartenstein and Holmgren experience any setbacks between now and the next four weeks. A pair of prospects in Ousmane Dieng and Nikola Topic bundled with a future first-round pick would suffice and be worth the Wizards' while.

Heading into 2024-25, the Chicago Bulls' outlook of competing for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference seemed uncertain after they traded DeMar DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings in a three-team sign-and-trade. Many speculate Zach LaVine will be the next domino to fall, signaling a full-blown rebuild in the likelihood of seeing the Bulls fall outside the playoff picture. Nikola Vucevic will follow suit if that's the case, considering his age doesn't align with the Bulls' timeline.

Vucevic's three-year, $60 million deal has an additional year left. Although searching for a third team to get involved won't be easy, the Thunder can't match contracts to land Vucevic without sacrificing one of its better players.

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly interested in listening to offers for Jonathan Kuminga, according to Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley. For a team with limited assets and one of the best records in the Western Conference, a deal including two future first-round picks and two prospects, including an NBA-ready rookie in Dillion Jones and Osmane Dieng, could seal a packaged deal for Kuminga.

He's averaging 14.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks but lost his starting job three games into his contract year with the Warriors and could serve as a solid replacement for Thunder big man Chet Holmgren.