The Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting the Golden State Warriors in a clash of two of the top Western Conference squads at Paycom Center, but the Thunder have been dealt a significant setback.

Forward Chet Holmgren was injured when he was contesting a layup from Golden State's Andrew Wiggins and fell to the floor awkwardly. He needed help getting to his feet and also required assistance from team medical personnel to get to the locker room. He was also clearly unable to put any weight on his ankle:

The injury occurred midway through the first quarter with the Thunder enjoying a 16-10 lead. Holmgren had grabbed four rebounds but had yet to find the scoresheet on 0-3 shooting.

No official update on Holmgren's condition has been released by the Thunder as fans continue to wait with bated breath.

Thunder forward Chet Holmgren is enjoying a fine season

Holmgren is averaging 18.1 points per game along with 9.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game; he's also averaging 51.9% shooting from the field and is showing all of the signs of becoming a perennial All-Star.

Following Oklahoma City's victory over the visiting Houston Rockets, Holmgren explained what was going right for him with his improved shooting.

“My shot all over the floor is something I work on a lot, and similar to what they said, just taking what the defense gives us and then being aggressive out of that,” Holmgren said after the win. “I had some opportunities to take shots tonight, and I took them, and they went in. That’s what you prepare to do — whether they go in or not — you got to be confident and ready to take the next one.”

Should Holmgren have suffered a serious injury, it would be a major setback for the Thunder, who have aspirations of going on another deep postseason run.