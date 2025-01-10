As the 2024-25 NBA season progresses, the Chicago Bulls find themselves at a critical juncture. With a 17-20 record, they remain stuck in the middle of the pack. They seem unable to break into the top tier of the league. Despite the occasional standout performances from stars like Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, the Bulls have yet to string together the kind of consistent play needed to make a serious push for the playoffs. As the trade deadline approaches, the front office faces a pivotal decision. They can either stand pat and accept their current trajectory or make bold moves to retool the roster. If the Bulls want to elevate their playoff prospects and create a sustainable future, they’ll need to act fast. Here are three trade targets who could help guide Chicago toward a more promising path.

Trade Movers

Entering the season, the Bulls were expected to struggle after losing DeMar DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings in the offseason. Yet, through 37 games, the Bulls have managed to stay in playoff contention. They currently sit as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference. With their first-round draft pick this year protected for the Top 10 and owed to the San Antonio Spurs, it might be time to consider trading some of their talent at the deadline.

One player whose name has surfaced in trade rumors is two-time All-Star Nikola Vucevic. His $20 million salary makes him a more viable trade candidate than Zach LaVine. Despite showing flashes of their potential, the Bulls’ underperforming roster indicates that changes are necessary to improve their long-term outlook. The trade market offers an opportunity to address their weaknesses and revitalize the team’s core.

Here we will discuss the top three players whom the Chicago Bulls must consider as trade targets for the 2024-25 season.

Jonathan Kuminga

The Golden State Warriors made an early splash in the trade market. They swapped injured guard De'Anthony Melton for Dennis Schröder from the Brooklyn Nets. Now, the Warriors seem to be in a position where they could either evaluate Jonathan Kuminga with an eye on a future contract or potentially showcase him for a trade. The Warriors might want to consider moving Kuminga to a team like the Chicago Bulls.

This trade feels almost inevitable. Kuminga is the kind of speculative, young talent who aligns with the Bulls’ timeline. It’s such an obvious fit that it almost seems strange for nobody to put it on the table. Kuminga could greatly benefit from a fresh start. He has the potential to thrive with more opportunities for development and shot creation. Chicago could provide him with the platform he needs to flourish.

With Portland's long-term center now locked in with rookie Donovan Clingan, DeAndre Ayton finds himself expendable. The challenge for the Blazers, however, will be generating interest in Ayton’s services. Who would be willing to commit another year of max money to a center who’s averaging 14 points but no longer plays at an elite defensive level? This is where the Chicago Bulls could potentially swoop in.

Remember that the 34-year-old Vucevic no longer fits the youthful direction Chicago took during the offseason. The Bulls need to look for their next franchise center, and Ayton could be a valuable option. With the Portland Trail Blazers focused on developing Clingan, Ayton, could be available. His contract is also nearing its conclusion. Ayton offers playoff experience and could address the size deficiency on several teams, including the Bulls.

If the Bulls are looking for a more affordable option, Walker Kessler could be an intriguing target. Although he’s not as established as Ayton, Kessler is significantly cheaper this season. The Utah Jazz also need to decide whether to extend him this summer or wait for restricted free agency in 2026. Many around the league believe the Jazz might be inclined to cash in on him before the trade deadline. Utah is likely to seek at least a first-round pick in return. However, the asking price is expected to be lower than what they had demanded in previous talks with New York (before they landed KAT). Kessler can surely make an impact with his shot-blocking ability. As such, he could be a valuable piece for the Bulls, providing rim protection and a more affordable long-term solution at center.

Looking ahead

As the trade deadline approaches, the Chicago Bulls find themselves at a critical crossroads in their pursuit of a playoff berth and long-term success. Whether they choose to bolster their roster with a dynamic, young talent like Jonathan Kuminga, secure a more established presence in the middle with DeAndre Ayton, or opt for an affordable but promising option in Walker Kessler, the decision will ultimately determine the course of their season and future. Each of these players brings something unique to the table, addressing key gaps in the Bulls' current lineup—whether it’s scoring, defense, or rebounding. With a record of 17-20 and the pressure mounting to make a move, the Bulls' front office must act decisively if they hope to make a push for the postseason and set the foundation for a brighter future. The time for bold moves is now, and these trade targets could very well be the catalysts for a much-needed turnaround in Chicago.