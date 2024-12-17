The Brooklyn Nets committed to a tank when they traded Dennis Schroder. Their first game without the veteran floor general showed how ugly that could get.

The Nets trailed by as much as 35 points during the first half of Monday's 130-101 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jordi Fernadez's squad looked frazzled and uninspired in a game that was decided by the end of the first quarter.

“We got punched in the face, and then we didn't have the togetherness, the fight, to get back and keep punching,” Fernandez said. “It is extremely disappointing because whoever wears our jersey will fight more than that, and if not, you will not be part of this club, whether you start, you come off the bench, or whatever the case may be. We didn't compete out there. We were not selfless, and for sure, we didn't support each other. So with that being said, it's very simple. I just want to see a better fight.”

While Fernandez ripped the Nets' effort, which left much to be desired, their disjointed offense without Schroder never allowed them to get in the game.

Ben Simmons-led offense falters in Nets' first game post-Dennis Schroder trade

The Nets scored 40 first-half points on their way to a 32-point halftime deficit. They had the same amount of turnovers (13) as made field goals (13) at the break. Cleveland scored 34 points off turnovers on the night, while Brooklyn shot 34-of-81 (42 percent) from the field.

With Ben Simmons replacing Schroder as the Nets' lead point guard, the team lacks a high-level shot-creator in its starting lineup. Schroder excelled running pick-and-roll and creating off the dribble. Simmons struggles to do either because he isn't a shooting threat.

That lack of shot-creation at point guard puts immense pressure on Brooklyn's supporting cast. With Keon Johnson, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton alongside Simmons in the starting five, the team has a glaring scoring deficit.

“I definitely feel I have to do more there, but it's definitely by committee,” Cam Johnson said when asked how the Nets will replace Schroder's offense. “Dennis was the guy that had the ball a lot of the game. The ball then goes to Ben's hands a lot, and figuring out how to cut and move and find open windows and create space on the floor is going to be really important for us. That's the name of the game now. We have who we have, and I respect our group, and I know that we'll take this one personally.”

Schroder's offensive impact was resounding. The Nets scored 10.1 more points per 100 possessions when he was on the floor, the fourth-highest mark among NBA point guards. That impact is why Brooklyn exceeded expectations early this season, and it's why general manager Sean Marks traded the 31-year-old as soon as the calendar flipped to Dec. 15.

Brooklyn posted a 122.4 offensive rating and a +6.8 net rating when Schroder and Simmons shared the floor this season. However, their offensive rating plummets to 108.8 with an -8.3 net rating when Simmons is on the floor without Schroder.

Simmons is averaging 5.1 points on 4.1 shots per game this season, both career lows. The three-time All-Star has attempted 84 field goals, ranking dead-last among 115 NBA guards to play over 450 minutes. Those deficiencies were evident as he played a season-high 31 minutes vs. Cleveland.

“I had too many errors. Turning the ball over,” Simmons said of his performance. “But I feel like I was getting more comfortable getting to the rim, finding my guys. You obviously don’t want to lose like that, but you know now we’re gonna take something from it and learn… There’s more opportunity for me now, just being at that point guard position [without Dennis]. So just finding my ways [to make an impact]. I’m gonna go talk to coach about some different looks and things like that that I see out there.”

Simmons posted 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting with eight assists and six turnovers in the loss. Cam Johnson led the Nets with 22 points and five assists on 5-of-10 shooting.

Brooklyn will have two days off to regroup before traveling to face the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.