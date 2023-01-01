By Diego Vergel de Dios · 3 min read

Denver Nuggets fans are ecstatic right now, as their squad has not only welcomed back both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. at 100% for the first time in two years, and it currently owns the best record in the West at 23-12. Murray and Porter Jr. are still finding their groove, and the hope is they reach their peak before the playoffs. Nikola Jokic might be playing the best basketball of his career, with a realistic chance to win his third straight MVP—becoming the first player since Larry Bird to accomplish that feat.

The Nuggets have a solid foundation, and it is not far outside the ream of possibility for them to win their first ever NBA title. Role players like Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope have been thriving in their roles as well, but Denver still needs to shore up its bench for the postseason. One weakness is wing depth off the bench, so don’t be surprised if the Nuggets are linked to quality wings across the league leading up to the trade deadline.

Here are the three players Denver should target hardest leading up to February 9th.

3. Kyle Anderson

Since improving on defense is Denver’s utmost priority, Kyle Anderson is an underrated wing who could be effective in the Mile High City playing around 15-18 minutes off the bench. Anderson can defend heftier wings because of his strength, but can also switch onto guards without getting roasted due to his incredible length, quick hands and excellent defensive awareness.

It is well-known in NBA circles that Michael Porter Jr. is injury prone, so Anderson can fill in the void if the Nuggets reserve wings need to step up. On offense, he is a terrific screener and canny playmaker as well, skills that do not always appear on the stat sheet but are vital to a team’s long-term success.

2. Jae’Sean Tate

Someone who might not even be considered by casual fans in this discussion is Houston Rockets forward and hard-nosed defender Jae’Sean Tate. He has been struggling to stay on the floor this season and may need a change of environment, especially with the Rockets focusing on building around the core of Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr..

The wing situation in Houston is shaky and uncertain, and Tate would come to Denver ready to contribute instantly. He would no doubt come off the bench, backing up Porter Jr. and Gordon. Tate is not the most reliable shooter, but he has the force, grit and feel necessary for role players to thrive around Jokic.

1. Alex Caruso

How about a similar version or even a better choice than Bruce Brown as the sixth man in Denver? Alex Caruso is the one player Denver must inquire about because his salary is tradable, and he would fit right into the system of the Nuggets. On defense, Caruso, Gordon, Caldwell-Pope and Brown are four quality players who can alternate guarding the likes of Stephen Curry or Ja Morant in a playoff series.

Caruso could be in the closing lineup of Denver as well because he can be effective on offense as well, with timely cuts, smart passes and catch-and-shoot corner threes. Caruso’s basketball IQ is remarkable, and that will be more highlighted in the postseason when the game slows down and decision-making is more crucial.