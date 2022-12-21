By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Nikola Jokic wasn’t an MVP favorite at the start of the 2022-23 season, but he should be now as he continues to put up monster numbers and lead the Denver Nuggets to victories.

Against the Memphis Grizzles on Tuesday, Jokic recorded another triple-double to power the Nuggets to the 105-91 win. He put on a passing clinic, with the Grind City franchise unable to figure out what he’d do with the ball. The Joker finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists in the contest.

With the win, the Nuggets also climbed to the top spot of the Western Conference.

If his recent performance isn’t enough to propel him to the top of the MVP leaderboard, though, his overall stats so far should do the trick.

After their latest win, Nikola Jokic now has the highest plus-minus in the NBA at +218–a number which speaks volumes of how crucial his presence is for the Nuggets in order to win.

He is only the third player in the last 40 years to have a perfect 13/13/13 stat line after Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. And even better, he has now tied Luka Doncic for the most triple-doubles this campaign.

Jokic is doing it all for Denver, and what he has done is no easy feat for sure. Prior to their showdown with the Grizzlies, Jokic also had a monster game against the Charlotte Hornets, tallying 40 points, a ridiculous 27 boards and 10 assists.

If those are not MVP worthy, we’re not sure what is.

Of course the season is still long, but Jokic has certainly catapulted himself in front of the race and well in position to win his third straight MVP honor.