30 Coins creator Álex de la Iglesia spoke to ClutchPoints about his second season and the 'dream' of working with Paul Giamatti.

HBO and Max's Spanish horror series, 30 Coins, recently came back for a second season. Álex de la Iglesia created the series and directs the series.

The series follows an exorcist, Father Vergara (Eduard Fernândez), who is exiled to Pedraza. There, a mystery revolving around one of the coins he owns arises. It's theorized that the coin is one of the 30 pieces of silver paid to Judas Iscariot when he betrayed Jesus.

In the second season, Paul Giamatti, who's hot off a reunion with Alexander Payne in The Holdovers, enters the fold. Other newcomers include Najwa Nimri and Manuel Burque.

ClutchPoints spoke to De la Iglesia over email before the 30 Coins Season 2 premiere on HBO. He discussed Giamatti joining the cast, horror idols Ari Aster and Jordan Peele, and what it's like writing and directing all of the episodes.

Álex de la Iglesia 30 Coins interview

ClutchPoints: Paul Giamatti was a huge grab for this season. How did that come together?

Álex de la Iglesia: I can’t even explain – it was like a dream. I sent him the script and he said yes. That’s f**king it.

We had never met before [and] suddenly we became very close friends — and it’s a privilege to work with him. I love to work with people who know more than me, and he’s one of them.

CP: Did you have a favorite Giamatti performance prior to 30 Coins?

ADLI: I love him in Billions.

CP: I find that modern horror is really hard to nail, yet 30 Coins lands in that regard. In your opinion, what is it about the show that helps it nail horror and be genuinely frightening?

ADLI: I try to enjoy making it — that is the key to doing it. If I enjoy it, I think others will enjoy it.

At this moment in the industry, I believe the most important things being made are horror movies. I love Ari Aster – I think he’s a master. And I love Jordan Peele. He’s amazing. I idolize him. There are a lot of people making things that are different and new.

It’s a space where you can be creative. In other genres, you run into issues telling stories in a different way, but you have the creative space in horror.

CP: I noticed that you wrote and directed all of the first season's episodes. Did that continue in the second season? And if so, how do you balance all of that?

ADLI: At the end of the day, it’s the same.

I’m divided between a person who wants to make something and the person who knows how to do it. A technician lives inside me.

First, I want to tell the story and I know the sequence I want to shoot, but then I need someone to make these ideas reality. After years of doing it, I’ve learned the way in terms of working with budget, losing scenes, etc.

