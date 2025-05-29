May 29, 2025 at 2:15 AM ET

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wanted Oklahoma City to feel the moment. And man, did the Thunder deliver. On a night when the Thunder could punch their ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012, they didn’t just win—they dominated. Oklahoma City throttled the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-94 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, advancing to the Finals in emphatic fashion.

“Wanted the fans to enjoy the moment with us,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I wanted them to celebrate tonight in our building. Go home. Get drunk. Whatever they do. I want them to have fun with the moment.”

“Wanted the fans to enjoy the moment with us… I wanted them to celebrate tonight in our building. Go home. Get drunk. Whatever they do. I want them to have fun with the moment.” – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 🗣️ (via @Joe_Sway) pic.twitter.com/fEXmL79t3U — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Thunder’s fans had every reason to. Their team jumped out to a 17-point lead in the first quarter, holding Minnesota to just nine points—its lowest output in any quarter this season, postseason or otherwise. By halftime, it was 65-32. The game was effectively over before the second half even began.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who’s had a postseason for the ages, dropped 34 points with eight assists and seven rebounds in the closeout game, capping off a series that saw him average 31.4 points and earn Western Conference Finals MVP honors.

“It almost seemed like we did everything we were supposed to do,” he said. “We were clicking on all cylinders… it really starts with defense for us.”

The Thunder advance to the Finals for the first time since 2012

Article Continues Below

The Thunder defense smothered Minnesota from the opening tip, forcing 21 turnovers and holding the Timberwolves to 41.2% shooting. Oklahoma City turned defense into offense, and the result was a 30-point blowout—their fourth win of the playoffs by 30 or more, the most ever in a single postseason. Head coach Mark Daigneault credited his squad’s laser focus.

“The focus through the distraction of a closeout game to go to the Finals is what was most impressive,” Daigneault said. “That allowed our best to come to the surface.”

Now 12-4 in the postseason and owners of the best regular season record in the NBA at 68-14, the Thunder are just four wins away from their first championship in franchise history.

But don’t expect them to get caught up in the celebration. Gilgeous-Alexander made that clear: “This isn’t the end of the road. There’s still four really hard games to go win.”

With an elite defense, a fearless young core, and their MVP leading the charge, Oklahoma City is peaking at the right time. The Finals begin June 5, and whoever comes out of the East—Indiana or New York—will have their hands full. The Thunder, once an underdog, now look like a team destined for greatness.