The Houston Astros have moved on from two of their biggest stars this season. Kyle Tucker was traded to the Chicago Cubs and they got Isaac Paredes in return. He will play third base, leaving Alex Bregman in free agency. After a great nine years in Space City, he is still looking for a new home. Bregman should choose one of the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Detroit Tigers, or Seattle Mariners for his new home.

Bregman has been one of the best third basemen in the league since he arrived in 2016. He has incredible playoff experience and is willing to move from third base to second for the right team. He has a history with the managers of the Red Sox and Tigers, Alex Cora and AJ Hinch respectively, who both coached with the Astros. Those connections could lead to a long relationship with one of those teams. But the Mariners need an infielder and the Mets are willing to spend.

Alex Bregman will make an impact on the 2025 MLB season regardless of where he signs. But where should it be?

Alex Bregman reunites with his former manager in Detroit

The Tigers were the most surprising team of the 2024 season, rising from the basement to beat the Astros in the playoffs. While they are not known for spending much in free agency, they should add Bregman before 2025. Javier Baez was not a part of their rise last year and is chewing up a lot of their tax space. Bringing in Bregman to play third base and lead the locker room would be a great addition.

The Astros fired Hinch after the trash can cheating scandal broke. He was suspended for a year and popped back up in 2021 with the Tigers. If not for the cheating scandal, he might still be the Astros manager. He has a chance to reunite with the franchise third baseman he won a World Series with.

The Tigers' lineup could use a strong righty hitter to lengthen their lineup and a great defender and Bregman would be that. While Bregman was demanding a high salary early in the offseason, he could take less money at this point.

The Mariners make a big splash

While the Tigers rose up the American League standings, the Mariners fell dramatically. They had the AL West lead, surrendered that to Bregman and the Astros, and could not claw into the Wild Card race. After missing the playoffs, they lost multiple infielders in free agency. Replacing Josh Rojas with Alex Bregman would immediately make them better next year.

The Astros traded for Bregman's replacement before he found a home in free agency. If that ticked off the franchise legend, he could spurn them by signing with a division rival. This would be the biggest free agent the team has signed in many years, but it would be a great move to improve their team.

The Mets keep getting better

The relationship between the Mets and first baseman Pete Alonso is likely over. After negotiations fell apart, Alonso and agent Scott Boras are looking elsewhere for a free-agent home. That means the Mets could use another infielder to fill out their diamond. Mark Vientos can move to first base and open up the hot corner for Bregman.

There are a few first basemen available in free agency but none that are as impactful as Bregman to a lineup. He has elite offensive numbers that would translate well to Citi Field. He has also expressed interest in moving to second base, so if Luisangel Acuña does not work out there, he could move there as well.

Alex Bregman moves to Beantown

Another connection between Bregman and an active manager lies in Boston. Alex Cora was a bench coach for the Astros when Bregman came up and is now the bench boss in Boston. The Red Sox have a franchise third baseman in Rafael Devers but could move Bregman to second base. While they have not spent much in free agency recently, Bregman could be the bat that elevates their lineup.

The Red Sox have a lot of lefty hitters despite the advantageous left field in Fenway Park. Adding a pull hitter from the right side of the plate would help lengthen their lineup. The Yankees and Orioles both lost star players from last year's teams and the division could be Boston's if they make this move.