Alex Bregman remains one of the best free agents available on the open market and he's been heavily linked to the Boston Red Sox. There's a clear connection between the two sides as Bregman played for skipper Alex Cora when they were both members of the Houston Astros. Cora was the bench coach for the organization at the time.

With Rafael Devers locked in as the Red Sox third baseman for many years to come, that's raised question marks around Bregman's potential fit in Beantown. However, Cora's latest comments indicate that he may be keen on signing the infielder as a second baseman.

Via MLB Network:

“Alex was a Gold Glover at third base and we all know that but in 2017 I had a conversation with him and he needed to play third because there was Correa and Altuve,” Cora said. “But I've always envisioned Alex as a Gold Glover second baseman. You know, his size, the way he moves, it felt like you will be a second baseman but he has played third base at a high level, so we'll see where he ends up and where he ends up playing.”

Remember, Bregman was a shortstop in college at LSU. He transitioned over to the hot corner because of Correa at SS. Cora's remarks do make a lot of sense, though. The veteran is on the smaller side and would probably fit better at second. The Red Sox do have some interesting prospects in their system at the position, but if they could sign Bregman, it's hard to imagine Boston would pass on that opportunity.

The Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays are also reportedly interested in Bregman, who has been one of the best players in the big leagues over the last 5-6 years. With the type of pop he has in his bat, there's no doubt Bregman would thrive at Fenway Park with the short porch in left field.

The Red Sox have made a splash with starting pitching, it's time to bring in a position player who can make an immediate impact. Bregman might be the answer.