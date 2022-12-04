By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Newly-acquired Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool picked up a knee injury on Sunday against the Packers after attempting to make a catch during the second quarter. Claypool went down after a hit from Rasul Douglas and reached at his knee, visibly in pain. He was able to limp off the field under his own power and headed into the Bears’ medical tent, via Brad Briggs.

To make matters worse, Claypool fumbled on the play in reaction to sustaining the injury. After sustaining the injury, Claypool immediately grabbed for his knee, losing control of the football in the process, resulting in a Packers turnover.

It’s a big blow for the Bears, who will be more worried about Claypool’s well-being than the turnover. Losing the big-bodied wide receiver would be a major blow for an offense that is already without Darnell Mooney for the rest of the season and has relied heavily upon Justin Fields’ ability to make plays with his legs.

After exiting the medical tent, Claypool was seen testing his knee out on the sideline, but he quickly went back into the tent with the medical staff.

Claypool back out of the injury tent again with an athletic trainer and then goes back in. His injury designation has not been announced yet. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) December 4, 2022

Claypool was not on the field for the Bears’ next offensive series against the Packers, but the team has not made an official designation regarding his status for the game.

Bears fans will be hoping Chase Claypool is able to return to the game on Sunday and help Justin Fields and the rest of the offense in the rivalry showdown against the Packers.