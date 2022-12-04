By Jason Patt · 2 min read

The Green Bay Packers’ winning streak against the Chicago Bears looked to be in trouble for much of Sunday’s Week 13 tilt. The Packers fell behind 16-3 in the second quarter and trailed 19-10 heading into the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. But then Aaron Rodgers and the Pack worked their magic to pull out a 28-19 victory, making it eight wins in a row in the series. The win also gives Green Bay 787 wins all-time, breaking the tie with Chicago.

ESPN Stats & Info says this is the first time since 1921 the Bears didn’t own at least a share of the all-time wins record.

Rodgers has made a habit of owning the Bears, moving to 24-5 in the regular season against Chicago (182 passing yards), plus one win in the NFC Championship Game in the 2010 season. The Packers quarterback didn’t put up huge numbers in this game, but he stayed calm and collected despite playing from behind for most of it. The rushing attack also played a key role in the comeback victory, with AJ Dillon and Christian Watson racking up fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Green Bay’s much-maligned defense also came up big when it mattered after Justin Fields torched them for most of the day. As Fields was driving the Bears down for a potential game-winning score late in the fourth quarter, Jaire Alexander came up with a huge interception, making up for a rough outing to that point. The Packers then faked out Chicago’s defense on Watson’s 46-yard touchdown scamper. Green Bay picked off Fields one last time in the final minute for good measure.

While the Packers are still just 5-8 on the season, it’s always a good feeling for them and their fans when they beat the rival Bears. This obviously hasn’t been much of a rivalry during the Rodgers years, though, and he sent yet another message to the Soldier Field crowd in this game.