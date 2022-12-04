By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Chicago Bears suffered a disappointing loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, surrendering 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and blowing a lead in the 28-19 defeat. After the game, while disappointed, Justin Fields revealed some positive takeaways from the loss. Despite failing to secure a win, Fields admitted that Sunday vs. the Packers was the most comfortable he’s felt as a passer this season, via Kevin Fishbain.

“I think this was one of my best games passing-wise. The stats are going to show that, but I felt really comfortable in the passing game.”

Fields recorded season-highs in various categories through the air on Sunday, while also dominating on the ground. His 254 passing yards, 80 percent completion rating and 10.2 YPA were all highs for Fields in 2022. Despite those positives, Fields struggled in the clutch, throwing a pair of late interceptions against the Packers.

The mistakes were decisive in the Bears’ loss in Week 13, but that didn’t stop the young quarterback from remaining optimistic and looking at the game with a glass-half-full mentality.

Prior to Week 13, Fields had only thrown for 200+ passing yards one time this season. He was held to just 70 yards passing in his first game against the Packers this season, so he more than tripled that in Sunday’s loss. In addition to his improved comfort in the passing game, Fields was his usual electric self via the ground. He rushed six times for 71 yards and a touchdown as he continues to burn opposing defenses with his dual-threat abilities.

While the loss against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers certainly stings right now, Justin Fields is progressing well. The mistakes were glaring on Sunday, but apart from those errors in the fourth quarter, the Bears QB had one of his best games as a passer this season.